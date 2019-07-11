This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 11 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A lifetime experience': Serena refuses to rule out future Murray pairing

Although their Wimbledon dream came to an end, Williams and Murray are keen to play with each other again.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 9:09 AM
38 minutes ago 613 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4719941
Murray and Williams were beaten yesterday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Murray and Williams were beaten yesterday.
Murray and Williams were beaten yesterday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SERENA WILLIAMS DID not rule out the possibility of teaming up with Andy Murray again in the future after saying she was not ready for their dream doubles pairing to be over.

The superstar tandem — dubbed “MurRena” by Williams — were knocked out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles 6-3 4-6 6-2 by Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar on Wednesday.

Murray and Williams coasted through the opening two rounds, but the top seeds were too strong on this occasion.

Asked if the two may link up again in the future, Williams said: “We had so much fun. We aren’t ready for it to be over.

“I just love Andy’s spirit. It’s so fun to play with him. He’s so calm and chilled. And I loved having the support. It was amazing. Hopefully I can still have it.

“To play on this stage with Andy, who has done so well here for so many years, is literally just a lifetime experience. I’m so happy that I got to experience it.”

Murray has now played in 10 doubles matches since returning to court after hip resurfacing surgery, which he feared might bring an end to his career.

The three-time Grand Slam winner will continue to build his fitness to work towards a singles return, and Murray says he feels in good shape.

Wimbledon 2019 - Day Nine - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club The pair during yesterday's press conference. Source: Joe Toth/AELTC

“I think I achieved a lot. I got on the court and I think, considering the lack of matches, I did OK,” he said.

“The most positive thing is that my body felt good. My hip anyway was feeling good, so that was positive.

“It’s a lot of physical work now trying to get stronger, really, get a good balance with all the muscles around my hip. I’m doing some physical testing next week.

“I did some pre-Queen’s. It will be interesting to see what’s happened these last four weeks where I’ve been obviously playing tennis but doing not much training, to see how things have progressed or not.

“Then I’ll do four to six weeks of training, then I’ll have some testing done after that again. Hopefully I will have progressed again. But I’ve still got quite a long way to go.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie