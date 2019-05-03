Williams, Sherry, Hart and O'Callaghan to leave Munster at end of season

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Duncan Williams, Mike Sherry, Dave O’Callaghan and James Hart are leaving the province at the end of the season.

O’Callaghan and Hart are set for moves to French ProD2 club Biarritz.

The futures of Sherry – currently on loan at Gloucester – and Williams are unclear at present.

Williams has spent 11 seasons with Munster. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

33-year-old Williams made 163 appearances over the course of 11 seasons with his native province, playing in wins over Australia and the Maori All Blacks at Thomond Park and winning the 2011 Magners League.

The scrum-half was particularly prominent in the 2016/17 season and made 10 appearances in the current campaign, including starts in the 10-10 draw away to Exeter and a home win over Gloucester in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Sherry, meanwhile, earned 108 caps for the province having debuted in 2009, while he went on to win an Ireland cap in 2013 before suffering a string of serious injuries.

But the 30-year-old hooker fought his way back to fitness and captained Munster on the occasion of his 100th appearance versus Ulster last year.

Sherry featured seven times for Munster this season before joining Gloucester, for whom he has played three times in the Premiership, in March.

Back row O’Callaghan had his final season with Munster ruined by injury, meaning he has only played three times in this campaign but he can reflect on some fine memories with the province.

O'Callagan is set to join Biarritz. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Academy player of the year in 2012, the 29-year-old made a total of 85 appearances for Munster and featured in the Champions Cup more than 10 times.

28-year-old scrum-half Hart joined Munster two seasons ago but has only featured 16 times.

He made the move from Top 14 club Racing 92, having first come through at Grenoble. The former Clontarf FC man will now return to French rugby.

