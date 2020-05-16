This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Willian denies Spurs link as Lampard pledges to offer him and Giroud new deals

The winger and striker are out of contract at the end of next month but Lampard wants them to stay.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 16 May 2020, 2:49 PM
Lampard and Willian celebrate a win earlier this season.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

CHELSEA MANAGER FRANK Lampard revealed earlier today that he intends to extend Willian and Olivier Giroud’s contracts if the Premier League season is given the go-ahead to return.

Both players are free agents on 30 June – and Spurs and Arsenal have already been linked with Brazilian winger, Willian. In response, the 31-year-old said: “When I saw that news (about Tottenham’s interest), I was surprised – I said ‘where did people get this from?’ Because I didn’t even talk to him (Jose Mourinho) on the phone, and I didn’t meet him either, because I didn’t leave the house,” Willian told GloboEsporte.

“So, this news is not really true. I didn’t meet him. Of course, I have a good friendship with him, sometimes we chat. But really, lately I haven’t had any contact with Mourinho.”

In the meantime, Lampard wants to convince his out-of-contract duo to stay. “It is still uncertain if and when play will get underway. We have big players [out of contract] so that’s something I’m obviously looking at very carefully,” Lampard said in an interview with Sky Sports News.

“The ones who are out of contract here have been great servants for the club, and actually have a lot of feeling for the club.

“Of course they’ll be concerned about themselves, in terms of how training is now is and if the pre-season is a rush they’re going to have to make sure they’re alright.

“So it’s going to have to be something we have to look at, hopefully we can make that arrangement can be made so they can stay with us.

“I would love the squad to look as it has all season, but we’ll have to see how that works.”

Elsewhere, The Athletic have reported that RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner may move to Liverpool either this summer or else in 12 months time, when he can trigger a release clause in his contract.

Werner is available now for €60m but if a club wants to wait 12 months then he can be bought at a reduced price of €40 million. The Athletic also reported that this figure drops to €25 million in 2022. Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona are also interested although Werner’s preference, reportedly, is Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Adrien Rabiot has been linked to Everton by the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old Frenchman is also on Arsenal’s radar. 

