Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Winning trainer Willie Mullins poses with the trophy alongside winning jockey Danny Mullins (left) and Paul Townend. Alamy Stock Photo
Milestone

Willie Mullins crowned champion trainer in Britain for first time

El Fabiolo’s Celebration second gives handler championship gold.
4.22pm, 27 Apr 2024
235
0

WILLIE MULLINS HAS has become the first Irish-based trainer since Vincent O’Brien 70 years ago to be crowned champion over jumps in Britain.

While odds-on favourite El Fabiolo suffered defeat in the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown, the second prize of £36,329 was enough to seal victory over Dan Skelton, whose Nube Negra finished fifth to take home £4,556.

Skelton started the day over £162,000 behind Mullins and the Grade One result meant he would not be able to win enough money in the remaining races to take the win.

A first British title tops another stellar season for Mullins, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Galopin Des Champs and Champion Hurdle with State Man, as well as landing the Grand National with I Am Maximus.

In the the last feature handicap of the jumps season, Willie and Danny Mullins then repeated the trick as Minella Cocooner was delivered right on the line to catch long-time leader Annual Invictus in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

“It’s been a fantastic year and I have to thank my owners who said whatever you need to bring to England, bring them to England,” said Mullins.

“Between my owners and staff what more could you ask for and that’s a good team of horses, I suppose. When you start off with the right people the horses will come.

“Vincent O’Brien is the legend of the game and to do something he did is extraordinary and something we never even thought of or could comprehend doing. We’re delighted, everyone at Closutton is very happy.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     