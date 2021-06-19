Membership : Access or Sign Up
Mullins and Moore again the perfect combination at Royal Ascot

The duo teamed up for victory with Stratum in the Queen Alexandra Stakes.

By Press Association Saturday 19 Jun 2021, 6:47 PM
Stratum ridden by Ryan Moore on their way to winning the Queen Alexandra Stakes.
Image: PA
Image: PA

RYAN MOORE TEAMED up with Willie Mullins to win the Queen Alexandra Stakes yet again – this time with Stratum.

Following on from the victories of Simenon in 2012 and Pique Sous in 2014, Ireland’s champion National Hunt trainer yet again called upon the services of Moore and he delivered on the 4-1 shot.

Stratum had been placed in the 2018 Ascot Stakes as well as winning the 2019 Cesarewitch, and looked well suited by the conditions of the race.

Stratum still looked to have a fair bit of ground to make up when Richard Hughes’ Calling The Wind hit the front, seemingly travelling best.

However, once Moore gets down into the drive position there are few – if any – who do it better, and Stratum came with a run from which he was not to be denied.

He ended up pulling three and a quarter lengths clear and was a ready winner in the end. The Grand Visir was third, while the pace-setting Stag Horn was fourth.

