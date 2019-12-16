This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick's O'Connor wins at Ally Pally, as Meath 17-year-old edged out in promising debut

A busy night for the Irish at the World Darts Championship.

By Emma Duffy Monday 16 Dec 2019, 10:09 PM
18 minutes ago 840 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4936442

LIMERICK’S WILLIAM O’CONNOR has ensured his progression to the second round of the William Hill World Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace. 

william-hill-world-championship-day-four-alexandra-palace Marching on: Willie O'Connor. Source: Mike Egerton

The Cappamore carpenter produced a straight sets win over Finland’s Marko Kantele, averaging 88.23 in a fairly facile 3-0 victory. 

Next up for O’Connor is Welshman Gerwyn Price.

“I’ll take the win, that’s all I can take,” O’Connor said when asked about his performance by RTÉ Sport. “It wasn’t great, was it? Marko didn’t turn up, I don’t know. Look, I’ll take the win that’s all I can do.

“Tonight, it is what it is. I still won, and I played the worst game I was probably ever going to play. Ever. And I mean that. I still came out with the win.

“Bring on the next night. I’m not going to play like that, I’m going to drive it into him.”

Afterwards, Meath 17-year-old Keane Barry was edged out by experienced Dutch thrower Vincent van der Voort.

It was a much closer-than-it-sounds straight sets victory for van der Voort, though Barry can be confident after his promising Ally Pally debut, in which he hit three 180s.

Fan favourite van der Voort, ranked 33 on the order of merit, is appearing in his 12th World Championship.

If tonight is anything to go by, Duleek youngster Barry — the youngest player at this year’s World Championships — has a bright future ahead.

Earlier this evening in the English capital, Carlow’s Steve Lennon was on the wrong end of a first-round thriller. 21-year-old debutant Callan Rydz prevailed after Lennon missed two match darts.

“I couldn’t have started any better, really, and after the break, I don’t know what happened,” Lennon told RTÉ Sport afterwards. “I just couldn’t seem to play well.

“The same as last year, it’s just horrible to be on the receiving end of it.”

Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan, who won yesterday, is facing one of the toughest tests possible as he meets two-time champion Gary Anderson in the final match of the night.

