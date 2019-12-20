Willie O'Connor count error proves costly as he bows out at Ally Pally

Gerwyn Price celebrates taking the first set against Willie O'Connor. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

WILLIE O’CONNOR WILL rue a costly final-set count error which was the turning point of his PDC World Darts Championship showdown at the Alexandra Palace tonight.

The Limerick man was ultimately beaten 3-2 by favourite Gerwyn Price, despite hitting eight 180s on the big stage in sweltering conditions.

O’Connor left himself with four late on but miscounted and went for double one. That opened it up for Price and O’Connor never really recovered against the favourite.

“He was probably the better player on the day but sometimes it goes your way,” said Price afterwards.