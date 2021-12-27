Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 27 December 2021
Willie O'Connor exits World Darts Championship at the hands of 'Bully Boy'

The Limerick native bowed out of the competition at the last-32 stage.

By The42 Team Monday 27 Dec 2021, 5:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,553 Views 2 Comments
Willie O'Connor (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THERE WAS disappointment for Willie O’Connor at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London today.

The Limerick native was defeated 4-2 by Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith at the last-32 stage.

The Irish player, ranked 42nd in the world, got off to a promising start and went 1-0 up initially.

The Englishman, who is currently ninth in the world rankings, took control of the match to go 3-1 up before O’Connor pulled a set back.

However, it wasn’t to be for the 35-year-old, as Smith prevailed ultimately to justify his status as one of the favourites to triumph.

The loss does not end the Irish interest in the competition, however, as Carlow’s Steve Lennon and Daryl Gurney of Derry have upcoming encounters against Mervyn King and Rob Cross respectively.

