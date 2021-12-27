Willie O'Connor exits World Darts Championship at the hands of 'Bully Boy'

THERE WAS disappointment for Willie O’Connor at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London today.

The Limerick native was defeated 4-2 by Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith at the last-32 stage.

The Irish player, ranked 42nd in the world, got off to a promising start and went 1-0 up initially.

The Englishman, who is currently ninth in the world rankings, took control of the match to go 3-1 up before O’Connor pulled a set back.

However, it wasn’t to be for the 35-year-old, as Smith prevailed ultimately to justify his status as one of the favourites to triumph.

The loss does not end the Irish interest in the competition, however, as Carlow’s Steve Lennon and Daryl Gurney of Derry have upcoming encounters against Mervyn King and Rob Cross respectively.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member