This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former snooker star 'devastated' after being diagnosed with leukemia

1985 UK Championship runner-up Willie Thorne, who has been a commentator for the BBC, says he is starting chemotherapy in Spain today.

By AFP Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 5:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,782 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5051721
Thorne, pictured in 2014.
Image: PA
Thorne, pictured in 2014.
Thorne, pictured in 2014.
Image: PA

FORMER SNOOKER PLAYER Willie Thorne has revealed he has been diagnosed with leukemia.

The 66-year-old, who twice reached the World Championship quarter-finals, revealed on Twitter that he was set to begin chemotherapy in Spain this week.

“I realise everybody is having a tough time. Mine’s just got worse — I’ve been diagnosed with leukaemia,” he said. “I’m devastated.”

As well as being a mainstay in the top-16 throughout the late 1980s and early 90s, Thorne has been a commentator for the BBC.

The 1985 UK Championship runner-up has previously spoken of his struggles with a gambling addiction and revealed he was suffering from prostate cancer in 2015.

Fellow snooker players Jimmy White and Joe Perry were among those to show their support for Thorne on Twitter.

White tweeted: “Gutted to hear about the great WT. stay strong mate x”, while Perry added: “Devastating news! Thoughts and prayers are with you WT.

 © – AFP 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie