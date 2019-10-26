This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Blow for Wolves as Boly suffers serious ankle injury

Willy Boly sustained an apparent ankle fracture in a negative development for Wolves ahead of their Premier League match with Newcastle.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 10:28 PM
By The42 Team Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 10:28 PM
Wolves defender Willy Boly

WOLVES HAVE SUFFERED a major blow after defender Willy Boly suffered a suspected broken ankle in training on Saturday.

Boly has not travelled with the team for Sunday’s Premier League match away to Newcastle United.

A full diagnosis and a decision on whether the 28-year-old requires surgery will follow after he has undergone further tests.

“Unfortunately, Willy Boly sustained a serious injury to his left ankle in training,” said Wolves’ head of medical Phil Hayward.

“Initial tests show a fracture to his fibula and he will undergo further imaging over the coming days. If surgery is required that will take place during the next week.”

Boly has been a crucial player for manager Nuno Espirito Santo this season, starting eight of Wolves’ nine Premier League games after playing in 36 top-flight matches last season.

He scored the winner in Wolves’ Europa League win away to Besiktas earlier this month and has helped his side go on a seven-match unbeaten run that has spanned over a month.

Reports this week suggested the club were keen to tie Boly down to a new contract amid speculation he was garnering interest from Champions League teams in England and overseas.

