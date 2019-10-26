Blow for Wolves as Boly suffers serious ankle injury

WOLVES HAVE SUFFERED a major blow after defender Willy Boly suffered a suspected broken ankle in training on Saturday.

Boly has not travelled with the team for Sunday’s Premier League match away to Newcastle United.

A full diagnosis and a decision on whether the 28-year-old requires surgery will follow after he has undergone further tests.

“Unfortunately, Willy Boly sustained a serious injury to his left ankle in training,” said Wolves’ head of medical Phil Hayward.

“Initial tests show a fracture to his fibula and he will undergo further imaging over the coming days. If surgery is required that will take place during the next week.”

Boly has been a crucial player for manager Nuno Espirito Santo this season, starting eight of Wolves’ nine Premier League games after playing in 36 top-flight matches last season.

He scored the winner in Wolves’ Europa League win away to Besiktas earlier this month and has helped his side go on a seven-match unbeaten run that has spanned over a month.

Reports this week suggested the club were keen to tie Boly down to a new contract amid speculation he was garnering interest from Champions League teams in England and overseas.

