No contact from FAI over manager's job - Willy Sagnol

REPRESENTATIVES FOR THE current Georgia manager, Willy Sagnol, say they have received no contact from the FAI regarding the vacant Irish manager’s role.

Sagnol, who played 58 times for France, has been linked the role as his CV and circumstances appear to fit the FAI’s criteria. His stint with Georgia has given him international experience, but he is reportedly not going to continue in the role beyond this month’s international window, despite Georgia’s presence in the Euro 2024 play-offs.

That stirred speculation he may be about to move to Ireland, given the FAI say they new Irish boss cannot be announced until April owing to their existing contractual obligations.

When contacted by The 42, however, Sagnol’s representatives said they have received no contact from the FAI regarding the job.

With the FAI’s decision still wrapped in mystery, John O’Shea will take interim charge of the friendly matches against Belgium and Switzerland on 23 and 26 March. O’Shea will name his squad on Thursday, with technical advisor Brian Kerr last night forecasting relatively few changes from Stephen Kenny’s final squad last November. Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics is expected to earn a call-up, however.