Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Player of the Month: Sligo Rovers striker Wilson Waweru. Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE
POTM

Sligo Rovers striker Waweru wins first 'proper award' after fine goalscoring form

The 23-year-old scored five times in July as Sligo won all of their matches.
6.52pm, 20 Aug 2024
129
0

SLIGO ROVERS STRIKER Wilson Waweru has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July.

Waweru enjoyed a fine run of goalscoring form last month, scoring five times as Sligo won all of their matches. The Bit O’Red moved as high as fourth in the league and progressed in the FAI Cup. (They have since bowed out.)

The 23-year-old finished ahead of team-mate Ollie Denham and Drogheda United’s Douglas James-Taylor in the vote, and he becomes the first Sligo player to win the award since Aidan Keena in July 2022.

“It’s a great achievement for me to get (the first) proper award I’ve ever gotten in my career, especially since I was in the Premier Division,” said Waweru.

“Last month, how many goals did score? Five goals I think, three of them – a hat-trick – was in the cup [against Cobh Wanderers] which was my first hat-trick ever in my whole career. I was happy with that.

“Obviously, I scored another goal against Bohs… they were big results for us and I’m just delighted to help out the team, and more so receive the award.”

Waweru said his goalscoring streak and all-round impressive form “starts from the training ground”.

“You keep banging in goals in training, when it comes to matchday you just bring it on to the pitch and it will just flow like that, week in week out,” he added. “You just have to get your head screwed on in training and then that will flow into the match.”

Denham was second and James-Taylor finished third, while Cathal O’Sullivan (Cork City), Dayle Rooney (Bohemians) and Kameron Ledwidge (Shelbourne) completed the six-man shortlist.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie