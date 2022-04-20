Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 20 April 2022
Advertisement

Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players - reports

It would mean the likes of world number two Daniil Medvedev and last year’s women’s singles semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka would not be permitted to compete.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Apr 2022, 11:19 AM
1 hour ago 794 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5742749
Russia's Daniil Medvedev.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Russia's Daniil Medvedev.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MEN’S TENNIS WORLD number two Daniil Medvedev is set to be barred from this year’s Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament as The Times reported organisers are to ban Russian and Belarus players due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian players have been able to continue to compete in ATP and WTA events under a neutral flag since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

It was believed this would extend to the three remaining Grand Slam events — though the ITF banned both countries’ teams from the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.

However, The Times says sources have told them that after almost two months of talks Wimbledon organisers prefer to ban the players rather than adhere to a compromise solution offered by the British government.

That would have seen the likes of Medvedev and last year’s Wimbledon women’s singles semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus sign statements that they would not make supportive comments of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wimbledon organisers believe signing such statements could impact negatively on the families of the players.

It is likely that this will apply to all British grass-court tournaments this summer.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), which oversees key Wimbledon warm-up tournaments such as Queen’s and Eastbourne, said last week they would follow Wimbledon’s lead.

“We think from a public perspective and indeed a practical implementation perspective that there needs to be alignment [between the All England Club and LTA], so it is really clear and understood,” said LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd.

That is critically important.”

Russian and Belarus players have been muted in their condemnation of the war though men’s world number eight Andrey Rublev did scrawl ‘no war please’ on a TV camera when competing in Dubai just after the invasion took place.

aryna-sabalenka-of-belarus-playing-doubles-at-the-2022-miami-open-wta-masters-1000-tennis-tournament-on-march-27-2022-at-hard-rock-stadium-in-miami-usa-photo-rob-prangedppilivemedia Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Medvedev — presently recuperating after a hernia operation — restricted himself to saying “I want peace in all of the world.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

However, Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka, a former world number one and two-time Grand Slam title winner, was more outspoken than most.

“It is heartbreaking to see how many innocent people have been affected and continue to be affected by such violence,” the 32-year-old said in March.

“I have always seen and experienced Ukrainian and Belarusian people friendly and supportive of each other. It’s hard to witness the violent separation currently taking place.”

Belarus is seen as an ally of Russia and facilitated the invasion by allowing troops to cross over their border into Ukraine.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie