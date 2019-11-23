Win comes at a cost for Manchester City

SERGIO AGUERO MAY have sustained a “bad” injury as Manchester City earned a comeback Premier League win at home to Chelsea, said manager Pep Guardiola.

City only had 46.74 possession against the in-form Blues, the lowest recorded by a Guardiola side in his 381 top-flight matches as a manager, but they collected a crucial three points.

N’Golo Kante had given Chelsea a deserved lead by squeezing a clever finish past returning goalkeeper Ederson, but Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected shot levelled the score before Riyad Mahrez curled in what proved the winner.

City’s comeback, though, was marred by a trio of injuries to key players as Rodri, David Silva and Aguero all had to be substituted during the second half at Etihad Stadium.

Aguero appeared to be in some discomfort as he hobbled off and Guardiola fears the striker could miss some time for the champions.

“I think Sergio will be bad, I think so… this feeling, tomorrow [Sunday] we will know,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“We will see tomorrow, the feeling is it is muscular. It is what it is, we have young players and we will try [to cope if Aguero is ruled out].”

Guardiola later told a news conference: “For Rodri and Silva it’s more tiredness and cramps. Rodri was out for a month and games like today are so demanding.”

Chelsea had won six Premier League games in a row before suffering defeat away to the champions and Guardiola was full of praise for Frank Lampard’s impressive young side.

“After we conceded the goal, we suffered a little bit and in the best moment we had we scored from Kevin,” Guardiola added to Sky. “After, we missed a lot of chances and the position for the last pass.

“Second half we controlled it. We lost some balls in a difficult position. They are masters to read the pass and to read the interception. [Chelsea] are a top side but we fought a lot.

“We adjusted some things, we had some problems from them, and we controlled better [in the second half] apart from the last minutes. [We were] tired, [had] injuries and we suffered.

“They are so good, they are an incredible team. It’s Chelsea. When you see in the last 20 years, Chelsea aren’t a bad side. The last six or seven years City won more titles but before that it was Manchester United and Chelsea – they were the best.

“Before teams [were] just defending and use the counter-attack, now teams have the courage to use young managers, they have players with spirit, nothing to lose and they go forward, play football that is nice.

“You can see the top teams are all playing incredibly well. Leicester, Liverpool, our team, Chelsea.”

