Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko rescued at sea after yacht catches fire

The Ukrainian joked that fate had taken his post-retirement quest for an adrenaline rush ‘a bit too literally’.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 1:10 PM
Klitschko, his family and friends are all 'fine', confirmed the former heavyweight champ.
Klitschko, his family and friends are all 'fine', confirmed the former heavyweight champ.
FORMER WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT champion Wladimir Klitschko was rescued by the Spanish coastguard on Sunday night after the luxury yacht he was onboard with some of his family and friends caught fire.

Klitschko, who won 64 of his 69 fights (53 KOs) and reigned atop the heavyweight division alongside his brother, Vitaliy, for a decade and a half, was on holiday off the coast of Mallorca when his boat ‘ignited’.

The 43-year-old future Hall of Famer confirmed on Twitter that he and the other people on board had been successfully evacuated, joking that his quest for an adrenaline rush since retiring had gone too far.

“Be careful what you wish for,” said the Ukrainian.

Fate took my wish for “some adrenalin” a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team. No worries: we are all fine!

Seemingly in fine spirits, Klitschko added the hashtag: “#theroofisonfire.”

The former champion retired from boxing following his stoppage defeat in a gallant effort against Anthony Joshua in April 2017.

