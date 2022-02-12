Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 12 February 2022
Cantlay's hot streak sees him shoot up the leaderboard in Phoenix

Cantlay was in a three-way tie for the lead thru 16 at the WM Phoenix Open.

By The42 Team
Cantlay in action at the Phoenix Open.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

PATRICK CANTLAY PRODUCED the best golf of the day in a run of form that saw him get five birdies in six holes to move up the leaderboard and into a tie for the lead at the WM Phoenix Open.

The American was placed fourth prior to today’s round after shooting a 67 and a 64 in his opening two rounds. Funnily enough he then got off to a slow enough start, bogeying two of his opening six holes, the par-4 second and par-4 sixth. Inbetween those mishaps, he also birded the par-5 third when he struck a superb second that found the green, albeit after a slightly fortuitous bounce off a ridge, to set up an eagle chance.

That one rolled narrowly left of the hole – yet the subsequent birdie was inevitable.

No one could have foreseen what would follow, though. He got a birdie at the par-4 eighth and then drained a 22-footer at the ninth to suggest something special may be on the cards.

And it was. His approach at the par-4 10th was spectacular, the ball spinning left of the hole to leave him with a great opportunity for another birdie. He took it.

Come the 11th, the toughest hole on the course, he was on song, taking the 16-foot birdie chance that presented itself. He had a par at 12 and then another birdie, his fifth in six holes, came on the par-5 13th, as he reached it in two to set up an eagle chance.

He had to settle for a birdie and a three-way share of the lead alongside fellow Americans, Sahith Theelgala and Brooks Koepka, who were 1-under and 3-under for their respective rounds thru 15.

