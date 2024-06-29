Athlone Town take top spot after beating Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght

SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Results

DLR Waves 0-0 Bohemians

Wexford 2-0 Cork City

Peamount United 2-0 Sligo Rovers

Shamrock Rovers 1-2 Athlone Town

ATHLONE TOWN MOVED to the top of the SSE Airtricty Women’s Premier Division table after a 2-1 win at Shamrock Rovers today.

Recent leaders Shelbourne had a weekend off, and Athlone took full advantage as they secured a big three points at Tallaght Stadium.

Casey Howe opened the scoring for the visitors in the 26th minute, but Aine O’Gorman levelled matters just before half time. Isabel Ryan put the Midlanders in front once again on 54 minutes and Ciarán Kilduff’s side held on for a crucial away win.

Athlone now have eight wins, one draw and one defeat from 10 games, while unbeaten Shelbourne sit a point behind. They play Wexford Youths next weekend, while Athlone travel to DLR Waves. Galway United, who were also idle this weekend, are six points off top spot with a game in hand.

Rovers, meanwhile, have had a disappointing season so far: they’re sixth after two wins, four draws and four losses.

Elsewhere today, defending champions Peamount United enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Sligo Rovers at home. Freya Healy and Ellen Dolan scored in either half as Peas returned to winning ways.

Wexford also won on the same scoreline at Ferrycarrig Park. Della Doherty and Ciara Rossiter were on target as they beat Sligo Rovers.

Peamount and Wexford are fourth and fifth respectively.

Elsewhere, DLR Waves and Bohemians played out a 0-0 draw at the UCD Bowl.