Galway's All-Ireland title bid is now stronger after composed Connacht final finish

A FEW CRUCIAL moments determined the result of Sunday’s Connacht senior football final.

The attempted two-point free from Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue that was marked down as a one-point score after Connor Gleeson’s touch above the crossbar, was a major talking point.

But it was the moment-swingers in the concluding 10 minutes that granted Galway their four-in-a-row success.

In the 61st minute, Colm Reape’s misplaced short kickout resulted in a black card for Rory Brickenden, and a free that was pointed to put Galway one in front. Pádraic Joyce’s side were on top in the aerial battles. They won five of their own six kickouts in the first half, and claimed eight of Mayo’s 13. That trend continued down the home stretch. Céin D’Arcy and Cian Hernon won two Mayo long kickouts, the first of which led to a point for man-of-the-match Paul Conroy. Matthew Tierney claimed another Galway kickout just before his black card.

For Mayo there were late attacking incidents that will linger in their minds. Ryan O’Donoghue’s free that dropped short. Enda Hession’s goal-bound shot that was brilliantly saved by Gleeson. Dylan McHugh’s block on Paul Towey launched a counter-attack that ended in Liam Ó Conghaíle’s insurance point. Mayo were in possession after the hooter went but the pressure of chasing the game forced a low percentage shot from Matthew Ruane for a two-point effort. Full-time signalled another Connacht final defeat for Mayo.

And for the second year in a row, when the sides went into the fog for the final 10 minutes, it was Galway who emerged. The added bonus is that they did it without key forwards Shane Walsh and Damien Comer, while their towering midfielder John Maher — who picked up an injury against New York — was withdrawn at half-time. They’ve had to survive without Walsh and Comer at different times in the past, but to thrive without both in a high stakes game demonstrates their capacity to complete their All-Ireland mission this year.

Advertisement

"We earned every score we got." Galway manager Padraic Joyce was proud of the fight his side showed in their Connacht SFC final victory over fierce rivals Mayo. pic.twitter.com/XhYR01T5qL — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 4, 2025

It is perhaps why Joyce was so keen to deflect attention away from the pair when he was asked about their fitness for the All-Ireland series.

“Look, we had 26 lads there today,” he told RTÉ’s Damien O’Meara with a prickly tone. “I think the talk should be about them lads. There was heroic performances by lads that started, lads that came on and if they’re fit enough the next day, they’ll be included.

“If not, we seem to be okay”

While the frequent absences of Walsh and Comer are frustrating, they have also facilitated the growth of other players.

Rob Finnerty is becoming a core scoring outlet for Galway. He kicked four points against Mayo, one from a tricky angle in the first half that he curled perfectly between the posts. Matthew Thompson — who captained the Galway U20s last season — also had a chance to shine yesterday. He scored a point from play and showed some neat footwork to give Joyce another option as they head into the All-Ireland championship.

Conroy carried his Footballer of the Year title with distinction as he provided Galway’s first six points of the game, all from two-pointers. Two were from play off either boot and one was a free. His other contribution on the scoreboard was that vital point in the 62nd minute.

Conroy’s movement in that score was interesting to watch. After starting on the opposite wing, he gradually makes his way across the pitch at walking pace for the most part. But as soon as Dylan McHugh gathers the ball in space, Conroy uses his step to shake off his marker Stephen Coen and arrow his shot between the posts. He also used the dummy solo to good effect before nailing one of his two-pointers showing that he still possess all of his agility despite closing in on his 36th birthday.

Cillian McDaid’s movement was equally crucial to Galway’s triumph. His two points from play only illustrate part of his towering performance. When he ran at the Mayo defence, they struggled to contain him. In the 47th minute, when Galway were leading 1-12 to 1-11, he got the ball on his own ’45 and managed to travel all the way to the edge of Mayo’s penalty area despite receiving constant attention from Hession and was eventually hauled down for a free which Finnerty converted.

Another one of McDaid’s surging runs provided the platform for the Ó Conghaíle score at the end of the game. He showed brilliant composure and control to keep the ball despite coming under severe pressure. He drew in three Mayo players and managed to palm the ball away with a one-handed touch before the crucial final pass to an unmarked Ó Conghaíle.

McDaid, like others on the Galway team, has struggled with injury in the past but a relieving sight for Joyce’s management team is an uninterrupted run for the Monivea-Abbey forward. The same can be said for Seán Kelly who also kicked a point in the first half.

Galway captain Seán Kelly. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The prize for Galway, in addition to their provincial title, is a place in Group 4 for the All-Ireland series. Derry and Dublin are already waiting for them in what has been labelled the group of death, and they will be joined by the losers of the Ulster final between Armagh and Donegal.

First up is a bruised Dublin team who recently lost their bid for 15 Leinster titles in a row after a shock semi-final defeat to Meath. It will also be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final where Galway pulled off a stunning victory. Walsh scored seven points in a brilliant performance that day, and would be a welcome boost for the latest instalment of their rivalry.

Even if Joyce tries to say otherwise.

Crucially for Galway, that game will be at home and victory there would set them on the right path towards securing safe passage to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Related Reads The All-Ireland SFC state of play after Sunday's Connacht and Munster finals Clifford hits two quickfire goals as Kerry power past Clare to land Munster title Poll: Who will win the Munster and Connacht football finals?

Derry, who Galway also have previous with, will be a tricky journey. The Tribesmen travelled to Celtic Park during the league where they let a nine-point lead slip before playing out a draw. But Galway have a healthy recent championship record against Derry, beating them in the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final and 2024 All-Ireland series.

Regardless of who loses the Ulster final, Galway have recent memories of both Donegal and Armagh. They got the better of Jim McGuinness’s side in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final and have met Armagh four times in the last three championships. Galway won the 2022 All-Ireland quarter-final after penalties but Armagh have had the upper hand since then.

They defeated Galway in the 2023 All-Ireland series and drew against them last year to top the group on both occasions and take the direct route to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. And of course, Armagh had Galway’s number once again in last year’s All-Ireland final.

Another successful Connacht campaign sends Galway into the All-Ireland series with considerable momentum and with fewer injury concerns than last year. The group stage starts on the weekend of 17/18 May, and now is the time to lay All-Ireland final ghosts to rest and reach a third decider in four seasons.

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here