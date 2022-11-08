Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 8 November 2022
Advertisement

FAI confirm Shamrock Rovers and Galway United to join Women's National League

There will be 11 teams in the WNL from next season.

29 minutes ago 244 Views 0 Comments
A view of the WNL trophy.
A view of the WNL trophy.
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

THE FAI HAVE today confirmed the addition of Galway United and Shamrock Rovers to the 2023 season of the Women’s National League. 

The 2022 season concluded last weekend when Shelbourne won the FAI Cup, adding to the league title they secured on the final day of a dramatic league season a week earlier. Next year’s edition of the league will increase by one to 11 clubs, as Galway United replace Galway WFC, who have withdrawn from the competition, while Shamrock Rovers return having originally been involved between 2011 and 2014. 

Rovers will be coached by former UCD men’s manager Collie O’Neill. 

Elsewhere, Cobh Ramblers, Finn Harps, Galway United and Treaty United will enter teams for the new women’s U19 season, while Drogheda United, Finn Harps, Galway United, Longford Town and St Patrick’s Athletic have joined the national U17 league in 2023. 

The fixture lists will be published in December. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie