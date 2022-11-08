FAI confirm Shamrock Rovers and Galway United to join Women's National League

THE FAI HAVE today confirmed the addition of Galway United and Shamrock Rovers to the 2023 season of the Women’s National League.

The 2022 season concluded last weekend when Shelbourne won the FAI Cup, adding to the league title they secured on the final day of a dramatic league season a week earlier. Next year’s edition of the league will increase by one to 11 clubs, as Galway United replace Galway WFC, who have withdrawn from the competition, while Shamrock Rovers return having originally been involved between 2011 and 2014.

Rovers will be coached by former UCD men’s manager Collie O’Neill.

Elsewhere, Cobh Ramblers, Finn Harps, Galway United and Treaty United will enter teams for the new women’s U19 season, while Drogheda United, Finn Harps, Galway United, Longford Town and St Patrick’s Athletic have joined the national U17 league in 2023.

The fixture lists will be published in December.