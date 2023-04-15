Shels and Peas earn narrow wins while Rovers drop points in Galway

PEAMOUNT REMAIN TWO points clear of Shelbourne atop the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division after both title contenders won their respective fixtures on Saturday.

Champions Shels earned a 1-0 home win over Treaty United while Peas took all three points from Leeside with a 2-1 win against Cork City.

Their nearest chasers and fellow Dubliners Shamrock Rovers, meanwhile, maintained their unbeaten start to the season but dropped points with a 1-1 draw at Galway United.

Noelle Murray scored what proved to be Shels’ winner, pouncing on the rebound of a long-range Alex Kavanagh effort less than a quarter of an hour into Shels’ clash with Limerick side Treaty.

At Turner’s Cross, Kate Mooney scored both goals for Peamount in the space of three first-half minutes, firstly slotting home Sadhbh Doyle’s cut-back in the 33rd and then combining with the same player to repeat the trick on 36.

Lauren Walsh pulled one back for City with 15 to go but Peas held out for a key win.

Shamrock Rovers’ Jaime Thompson rescued a point for the visitors out west, cancelling out Gemma McGuinness’ opener for Galway United who were denied a first ever home victory.

Elsewhere, Athlone Town pulled clear of Wexford Youths in the table with a 3-1 win at Ferrycarrig Park.

Muireann Devaney opened the scoring for the visitors in the very early going before Youths equalised through a fine strike by Rianna Jarrett before the break.

The second half, however, would become The Dana Scheriff Show: the American forward replaced Roisin Molloy and scored two goals, the first a header and the second a wonderful individual effort in which she tied the hosts’ defence in knots before firing home.

DLR Waves are level on points with Athlone after a 3-0 home win over Sligo Rovers thanks to goals by skipper Jess Gleeson, Michelle Doonan, and a 45-yard free-kick by Sarah McKevitt.