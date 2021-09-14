Four WNL games to be aired live on TG4 in coming weeks

TG4 HAVE AGREED a deal with the FAI that will see four SSE Airtricity Women’s National League games broadcast by the Irish language station over the coming weeks.

It’s the first time in the league’s 10-year history that games will be shown free-to-air on a national broadcaster. They’ll also be available for a global audience on the TG4 Player.

As it stands, a thrilling title race is underway between Peamount United, Shelbourne and Wexford Youths.

Sacar Beo will be presented by Galway sports broadcaster Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh, who’ll be joined by a team of expert football analysts including UEFA A Licence coach Laura Cusack and former Cork City manager Ronan Collins.

Coverage will commence with Shelbourne v DLR Waves on Saturday, 2 October at 5pm in Tolka Park.

“TG4 is delighted to have football back on the station and we look forward to an action-packed season from the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League,” said TG4’s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha.

“We are very proud to continue to lead the way in broadcasting of women’s sport in Ireland and to bring the best of sporting action to our audiences.

“This announcement reaffirms our dedication to the broadcasting of women’s sport in Ireland. In 2021 TG4 has brought the Women’s Australian Football League and the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Championship to Irish TV audiences for the first time, while also increasing their coverage of the LGFA Lidl Leagues by 150%.”

Details of the remaining games that will be shown live on TG4 will be announced soon.