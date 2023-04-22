Shamrock Rovers enjoy big Dublin derby win in front of record crowd

Women’s Premier Division results

Galway United 2-1 Sligo Rovers

Treaty United 0-0 DLR Waves, 5pm

Peamount United 2-1 Wexford Youths

Shamrock Rovers 4-0 Bohemians

Athlone Town 2-0 Cork City

SHAMROCK ROVERS ENJOYED a big Dublin derby win over Bohemians in front of a record crowd for the Women’s Premier Division at Tallaght Stadium this evening.

1,111 fans watched the Hoops win 4-0. Jess Gargan, Áine O’Gorman (penalty) and the impressive Abbie Larkin were on target in the first half, before O’Gorman added her second just before the hour-mark.

Elsewhere, Peamount United came from behind to beat Wexford Youths 2-1 and stay top of the table. It was a thrilling encounter, as always when these sides meet, and captain Karen Duggan proved Peamount’s late goal-scoring hero at at Greenogue.

Rianna Jarrett opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark as the visitors dominated the opening exchanges. But the second half belonged to Peas, Erin McLaughlin levelling matters in the 57th minute before Duggan sealed all three points in the 84th.

Ciara Rossiter was sent off after picking up a second yellow late on in a dramatic ending to a top-quality battle.

Galway’s fast start earned them a 2-1 win against Sligo Rovers. Kate Thompson and Jenna Slattery had them 2-0 up after just six minutes, but Emma Doherty pulled one back for Sligo in the second half.

Treaty United and DLR Waves played out a scoreless draw at Markets Field. It’s another big result for Alban Hysa’s Treaty, the Limerick outfit earning another valuable point as they held firm against an attacking DLR.

And Athlone Town enjoyed a 2-0 victory at home to Cork City. Chloe Singleton and Dana Scheriff grabbed the goals as they moved up to sixth.