Seventh heaven for league leaders as Ireland striker hits brilliant hat-trick

SEVEN WAS THE number of the weekend as Women’s National League [WNL] leaders Peamount United beat DLR Waves 7-0 in their south Dublin derby yesterday.

In doing so, they made it seven wins from seven in their season to date with Ireland striker Amber Barrett leading the charge with a hat-trick.

Recently-retired international and Peamount captain Aine O’Gorman chipped in with two of her own at Jackson Park on her return to her former club, while Eleanor Ryan Doyle and Deirbhaile Byrne were also on target.

Elsewhere today, Cork City and Galway WFC went head-to-head as they bid to keep in touch with the pace-setters, and the Tribeswomen left Bishopstown with the three points off the back of a dramatic contest.

They won 5-3 after a second half goal-fest in which Chloe Singleton, Méabh De Búrca and Aoife Thompson all found the back of the net. Éabha O’Mahony and Christina Dring both scored second-period goals for Cork, adding to Danielle Burke’s early opener.

Another 3 points on the board last night here’s the best of the goals @FAI_WNL @SoHotelsIreland pic.twitter.com/mqqbmqNM1F — Peamount Utd FC (@peamountutd) May 12, 2019

Thompson and Lynsey McKey hit Galway’s others.

Meanwhile, last year’s winners and reigning FAI Women’s Cup champions Wexford Youths and Shelbourne played out a scoreless draw at Frank Cooke Park yesterday.

That completes another busy weekend of WNL action, but neither Kilkenny United or Limerick were out.

This weekend’s WNL results

UCD Waves 0-7 Peamount United

Cork City 3-5 Galway WFC

Shelbourne 0-0 Wexford Youths

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: