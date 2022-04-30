Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 30 April 2022
Advertisement

Shelbourne move clear at the top as Peamount drop two points at home

Shels were 5-0 winners over Treaty United, while Bohemians held Peas to a 1-1 draw.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 4:35 PM
5 minutes ago 49 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5752191
Saoirse Noonan was on the double for Shelbourne.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Saoirse Noonan was on the double for Shelbourne.
Saoirse Noonan was on the double for Shelbourne.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

REIGNING CHAMPIONS SHELBOURNE have moved two points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League table, taking complete advantage of a slip-up from Peamount United.

Peas, champions in 2019 and 2020, were held to a 1-1 draw by Bohemians at Greenogue, while Shels enjoyed a 5-0 win over Treaty United across the city at Tolka Park.

Saoirse Noonan and Glora Douglas both bagged braces for the Reds, while Jessie Stapleton completed the rout.

At PRL Park, it was Lisa Murphy who fired Bohs into an unlikely first-half lead, before Stephanie Roche levelled matters from the spot.

The north Dubliners battled gamely to hold on and secure a point, while it’s a case of two disappointing ones dropped for James O’Callaghan’s Peas. 

DLR Waves and Cork City are just underway at UCD Bowl, while Galway WFC and Wexford Youths [6pm] and Athlone Town and Sligo Rovers [7pm] face off later.

Today’s WNL results

  • Peamount United 1-1 Bohemians
  • Shelbourne 5-0 Treaty United

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie