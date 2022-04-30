Shelbourne move clear at the top as Peamount drop two points at home

REIGNING CHAMPIONS SHELBOURNE have moved two points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League table, taking complete advantage of a slip-up from Peamount United.
Peas, champions in 2019 and 2020, were held to a 1-1 draw by Bohemians at Greenogue, while Shels enjoyed a 5-0 win over Treaty United across the city at Tolka Park.
Saoirse Noonan and Glora Douglas both bagged braces for the Reds, while Jessie Stapleton completed the rout.
FULL TIME ⏰ | Shelbourne 5-0 Treaty United
Shelbourne go two points clear at the top after a dominant performance over the Limerick side!
At PRL Park, it was Lisa Murphy who fired Bohs into an unlikely first-half lead, before Stephanie Roche levelled matters from the spot.
The north Dubliners battled gamely to hold on and secure a point, while it’s a case of two disappointing ones dropped for James O’Callaghan’s Peas.
Full TIME ⏰ |
Peamount United 1-1 Bohemians
Stephanie Roche's second-half penalty cancelled out Lisa Murphy's opener, but the hosts couldn't find a winner against a strong Bohs defence!
Disappointment for Peamount who drop two points in the title race!
DLR Waves and Cork City are just underway at UCD Bowl, while Galway WFC and Wexford Youths [6pm] and Athlone Town and Sligo Rovers [7pm] face off later.
Today’s WNL results
- Peamount United 1-1 Bohemians
- Shelbourne 5-0 Treaty United
