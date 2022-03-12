Stephanie Roche stunner the highlight as Peamount exact revenge on Galway

Stephanie Roche and Chloe Moloney were both on target.

2022 WNL Series 2 Results

Galway WFC 0-4 Peamount United

Bohemians 1-1 Athlone Town

Sligo Rovers 0-3 DLR Waves

A STUNNING STEPHANIE Roche goal was the highlight as Peamount United atoned for last season’s dramatic final day defeat to Galway with a 4-0 win at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The Tribe’s 5-2 comeback win at PLR Park last November, coupled with Shelbourne’s victory over Wexford Youths, saw Peamount denied three in-a-row as the title went to Tolka.

And James O’Callaghan’s side took a big step towards banishing that hurt this evening, exacting some revenge on their western counterparts.

Roche was on the double — her first, directly from a corner, overshadowed only by a beautiful long-range effort in the closing minutes:

A late long range strike from Stephanie Roche who obviously isn't content with just the one Puskas nomination.#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/SwKbZBVQ24 — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) March 12, 2022

DLR Waves also won while Bohemians and Athlone Town drew, as two other games were called off on the second weekend of the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League.

Peamount were dominant and clinical en route to their second victory and second clean sheet of the season,with Chloe Moloney and Sadhbh Doyle also on target.

By half time, Moloney had turned in an excellent corner from Tiegan Ruddy, Doyle has slotted home, and Roche also curled one in from her own set-piece (Moloney may have gotten a touch, but the FAI’s official WNL channels credit Roche):

Stephanie Roche does it again, this time directly from a corner.

The second half is live now on https://t.co/sUht8CZ1IG.#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/svfxfCcwVL — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) March 12, 2022

But the Republic of Ireland international’s second, and Peamount’s fourth, stole the show. Roche intercepted a Galway pass and unleashed an audacious effort; a statement of intent as Peas look to reclaim the title.

Elsewhere, Bohemians and Athlone Town played out a 1-1 draw at Dalymount Park, with Erica Burke and Róisín Molloy on the scoresheet.

Former Kildare ladies football captain Burke broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with a follow-up finish to an Abbie Brophy free-kick, before Athlone skipper Molloy levelled matters five minutes into the second half.

Earlier in the day, super sub Rachel Doyle was on the double and Avril Brierly scored the opener as DLR Waves enjoyed a 3-0 win over newcomers Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Rovers will take positives from their first home WNL match, with plenty of improvements shown following last week’s tough opener to Peamount.

A sizeable crowd watched on as Brierly’s third-minute goal sent DLR on their way to their second win on the bounce, while Doyle wrapped up the victory with a stunning showing from the bench.

The mouth-watering meeting of Wexford Youths and Shelbourne was postponed due to an unplayable pitch at Ferrycarrig Park, while Treaty United and Cork City’s clash also fell foul to the conditions.