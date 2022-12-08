Membership : Access or Sign Up
Uefa fine FAI over pro-IRA chants sung by members of women's national team

Uefa say the dressing room chants were a ‘violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.’

Gavin Cooney
1 hour ago 15,388 Views 47 Comments
Uefa have fined the FAI €20,000.
Image: PA

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL GOVERNING body Uefa have fined the Football Association of Ireland €20,000 over the pro-IRA chants sung by members of the Irish women’s national team while celebrating their World Cup play-off win against Scotland in October.

Some members of the squad were filmed chanting ‘Ooh Aah, up the Ra’ while singing The Wolfe Tone’s ‘Celtic Symphony’ in celebrating a historic win which earned qualification for the World Cup for the very first time. 

Uefa opened an investigation into the chants citing “potential inappropriate behaviour”, and have today fined the FAI €20,000 for what they deem as a “violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”

There are no further sporting sanctions. 

A Uefa statement read, “following an investigation conducted by a Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on 11 October 2022, and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the Football Association of Ireland, the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken the following decision: to fine the Football Association of Ireland €20,000 for the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.” 

In a statement, the FAI accepted the fine while reiterating their apology for the chants.

“The Football Association of Ireland notes and accepts the sanction by the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body of Uefa following Uefa’s independent investigation into a potential breach of Uefa’s Disciplinary Regulations.

“The FAI and the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team has apologised to all affected by events after the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-Off against Scotland in Hampden Park in October.

“The FAI has assured Uefa that all players and staff across all of our international teams have been, and will continue to be, reminded of their responsibilities every time they represent their country. The FAI will be making no further comment on this matter.”

Ireland have been drawn against Australia, Canada, and Nigeria in the group phase of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and they will open the tournament against co-hosts Australia on 20 July next year. 

Read next:

