Explained: What's at stake for Ireland WNT in ‘caretaker’ Nations League campaign

THE STAKES ARE high.

In a little over two weeks’ time, the Republic of Ireland women’s national team return to competitive action and a new campaign gets underway.

All eyes will be on the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 23 September for their historic Women’s Nations League opener against Northern Ireland. Three days later, they face Hungary in Budapest.

Following Vera Pauw’s departure last week, FAI Head of Women’s and Girl’s Football Eileen Gleeson takes interim charge for the fixtures. Gleeson was Pauw’s assistant from 2019 to 2021, managing Glasgow City thereafter.

As the fallout continues, with Pauw taking aim at the FAI and the Association staying silent, the next chapter moves into full view. No doubt there’s some way to go in this messy parting of ways, but the focus must switch to football in due course.

Six big home-and-away group games lie ahead this side of Christmas, with Albania Ireland’s other opponents in Group B1 of the Nations League.

The new competition mirrors the men’s edition — in play since 2018 — and brings with it a new system for qualifying for the Women’s European Championships, World Cup and Olympics.

Advertisement

It is the very concept Pauw labelled as “detrimental” when it was first announced last August, warning that it could make it “virtually impossible” for Ireland to qualify for major tournaments going forward.

The Girls In Green are the top-seeded team in League B. Where they finish will have a direct impact on their prospects in the 2025 European Championship qualifiers next spring.

The Leagues are based on rankings and coefficients, not including friendly games. Ireland are 24th in the Fifa World Rankings, updated after the World Cup, and 31st in Uefa’s coefficient points system. As for their opponents, Northern Ireland are 47th/44th; Hungary are 42nd/26th; and Albania are 72nd/19th.

Ireland will be firm favourites to top Group B1. On paper, Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania are lesser opposition — and significantly so. This presents a very different challenge.

Promotion to 16-team League A — either by topping their group, or by finishing second and then winning a play-off — will be the goal, with further opportunity ahead. It would see Ireland move into League A for the Euro 2025 qualifiers where the top eight teams will qualify automatically for the finals, with the other eight teams guaranteed a play-off at minimum.

If Ireland fail to achieve promotion, they will remain in League B for the Euro qualifiers – and while they will still expect to finish in the top three in their group and clinch a play-off place, this would not be guaranteed.

A bright Nations League start is paramount, with the consequence of relegation also a live threat if Ireland finish bottom of their group, or as the lowest-ranked third-placed team.

Uefa Women’s Nations League Fixtures 23 September v Northern Ireland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 1pm

26 September v Hungary, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium, Budapest, 6.30pm

27 October v Albania (H)

31 October v Albania (A)

1 December v Hungary (H)

5 December v Northern Ireland (A)

This month’s double-header is of immediate concern. A big crowd is expected for the team’s first game at Lansdowne Road, with over 22,000 tickets reportedly already sold and every WNT senior player, past and present, invited along.

Northern Ireland have a new manager, too, in former Chelsea assistant coach Tanya Oxtoby. “It’s a fantastic fixture to start with and I’m really looking forward to it. We need to focus on us,” she said last week, urging no distractions from the Republic’s upheaval.

With the search for Pauw’s permanent successor underway, Gleeson takes the mantel. Her backroom team is being organised, and the former Glasgow, Peamount United and UCD Waves manager will be busy assembling her squad for a camp which begins on 17 September.

Áine O’Gorman has retired from international football, with Harriet Scott stepping away to pursue her medical career, so they’re two definite absentees. It will be interesting to see who enters the fold. Tyler Toland is one possibility.

While it’s understood Gleeson may not be a contender for the job full-time, this remains a huge audition for the Dubliner.

But irrespective of that, and all else, it’s all about the Nations League — and then, the bid to reach a first European Championship and second major tournament.

There’s risk for the FAI, and all involved.

Progress must continue.

The stakes, perhaps, have never been higher.