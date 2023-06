Names and numbers: The Vera Era and the Ireland players Pauw has capped

TIME TO CRUNCH the numbers — and names.

As the countdown to the 2023 Women’s World Cup continues, we’ve run the rule over Vera Pauw’s tenure as Ireland manager thus far.

Pauw will go down in the history books as the manager to bring the Girls In Green to their first-ever major tournament.

The Dutch native took charge in 2019, her first game a Euro qualifier win over Ukraine at Tallaght Stadium. She’s overseen a total of 29 games, winning 14, drawing four and losing 11 — most of those defeats coming during a run of friendlies against higher-ranked opposition in preparation for the successful World Cup qualification campaign.

In terms of Pauw’s competitive record, it’s 16 played; nine wins, three draws and four defeats.

By our calculations, she has capped 51 players to date, including 20 debutants, with several others involved in camps through the years.

On Friday, the Irish manager will name a 27-woman training squad for the coming weeks, with camp kicking off in Dublin this day week and a friendly against Zambia fixed for Tallaght Stadium on 22 June. American-based players are among those unlikely to be involved in early preparations.

The World Cup squad is due to be announced on Thursday 29 June (23 players plus three travelling reserves), with a send-off friendly against France scheduled for 6 July in Tallaght.

With squad competition at an all-time high, here’s a look at the list of players, in alphabetical order by surname, that Pauw has given competitive game time to through her time at the helm:

Lily Agg Isibeal Atkinson Eve Badana Amber Barrett Courtney Brosnan Diane Caldwell Megan Campbell Kyra Carusa Aoibheann Clancy Aoife Colvill Megan Connolly Niamh Fahey Niamh Farrelly Sinead Farrelly Jamie Finn Ciara Grant Deborah Anne De La Harpe Marie Hourihan Rianna Jarrett Keeva Keenan Leanne Kiernan Abbie Larkin Ruesha Littlejohn Aoife Mannion Katie McCabe Savannah McCarthy Roma McLaughlin Ellen Molloy Grace Moloney Alli Murphy Chloe Mustaki Hayley Nolan Saoirse Noonan Áine O’Gorman Tara O’Hanlon Éabha O’Mahony Claire O’Riordan Denise O’Sullivan Heather Payne Louise Quinn Lucy Quinn Stephanie Roche Julie-Ann Russell Harriet Scott Marissa Sheva Clare Shine Jessie Stapleton Megan Walsh Claire Walsh Emily Whelan Jess Ziu

Ryan Byrne / INPHO The most recent Ireland XI - they fell to a 1-0 friendly defeat to USA in St Louis, Misouri in April. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Debutants under Pauw: Keeva Keenan, Jamie Finn, Courtney Brosnan, Kyra Carusa, Ellen Molloy, Alli Murphy, Hayley Nolan, Aoife Colvill, Lucy Quinn, Megan Walsh, Chloe Mustaki, Abbie Larkin, Lily Agg, Jessie Stapleton, Aoibheann Clancy, Aoife Mannion, Deborah-Anne De La Harpe, Marissa Sheva, Sinead Farrelly, Tara O’Hanlon.

A raft of other uncapped players have been called up or involved in Pauw’s squads at various different stages, with goalkeepers Naoisha McAloon, Sophie Whitehouse and Katie Keane, and Women’s Premier Division stars Erin McLaughlin and Alannah McEvoy most recently in that bracket.

There have been several changes from Pauw’s first XI to her first-choice starting team now.

It’s chopped and changed through the years, but certain players like Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Louise Quinn have been ever present.

Below, we run through every single game the Ireland WNT have played since Pauw took the reins. From the starting team to score and goalscorers, here’s an in-depth look at the Girls In Green’s fortunes over the past few years:

Euro 2022 qualification

V Ukraine, 3-2 win, Tallaght, October 2019

Marie Hourihan; Kevea Keenan, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Megan Campbell; Megan Connolly, Niamh Fahey, Denise O’Sullivan; Heather Payne (Leanne Kiernan), Rianna Jarrett, Katie McCabe.

Goals: McCabe, Jarrett, OG

* Ireland beat Montenegro 2-0 in the opener, with Tom O’Connor in interim charge. McCabe and Tyler Toland scored the goals at Tallaght Stadium.

V Greece, 1-1 draw, Athens, November 2019

Marie Hourihan; Julie Anne Russell (Keeva Keenan), Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Katie McCabe; Jamie Finn, Niamh Fahey; Leanne Kiernan, Denise O’Sullivan, Emily Whelan; Amber Barrett (Stephanie Roche).

Goal: Barrett

V Greece, 1-0 win, Tallaght, March 2020

Marie Hourihan; Harriet Scott, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Aine O’Gorman; Denise O’Sullivan, Niamh Fahey; Heather Payne (Julie Anne Russell), Ruesha Littlejohn (Clare Shine), Katie McCabe; Rianna Jarrett (Amber Barrett).

Goal: Caldwell

V Montenegro, 3-0 win, Budva, March 2020

Courtney Brosnan; Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Harriet Scott; Aine O’Gorman, Ruesha Littlejohn, Niamh Fahey, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Clare Shine (Kyra Carusa), Rianna Jarrett (Amber Barrett).

Goals: Caldwell, McCabe, O’Sullivan

Tim Groothuis / INPHO Ireland played Germany in their first game back after the first Covid lockdown. Tim Groothuis / INPHO / INPHO

V Germany, 3-0 defeat, Essen, September 2020

Marie Hourihan; Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Áine O’Gorman; Meagan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan; Katie McCabe, Rianna Jarrett, Leanne Kiernan (Heather Payne).

V Ukraine, 1-0 defeat, Kiev, October 2020

Courtney Brosnan; Harriet Scott (Ellen Molloy), Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Áine O’Gorman; Heather Payne, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Rianna Jarrett (Amber Barrett).

V Germany, 3-1 defeat, Tallaght, December 2020

Grace Moloney; Aine O’Gorman, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Jamie Finn (Ellen Molloy), Niamh Fahey, Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn, Heather Payne, Katie McCabe, Rianna Jarrett (Amber Barrett).

Goal: McCabe

Friendlies

V Denmark, 1-0 defeat, Tallaght, April 2021

Grace Moloney; Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey; Katie McCabe, Keeva Keenan (Áine O’Gorman); Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly (Ellen Molloy), Jamie Finn; Amber Barrett (Rianna Jarrett), Heather Payne (Emily Whelan).

V Belgium, 1-0 defeat, Brussels, April 2021

Courtney Brosnan; Alli Murphy (Áine O’Gorman), Claire O’Riordan, Diane Caldwell, Claire Walsh (Louise Quinn), Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly (Hayley Nolan), Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn (Rianna Jarrett); Heather Payne (Ellen Molloy), Kyra Carusa (Emily Whelan).

V Iceland, 3-2 defeat, Reykjavik, June 2021

Grace Moloney; Jamie Finn, Niamh Fahey, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Katie McCabe; Niamh Farrelly (Eabha O’Mahony), Megan Connolly; Aoife Colvill (Amber Barrett), Denise O’Sullivan, Heather Payne.

Goals: Payne, Barrett

V Iceland, 2-0 defeat, Reykjavik, June 2021

Cortney Brosnan; Jamie Finn, Claire O’Riordan, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Eabha O’Mahony (Roma McLaughlin); Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly; Heather Payne, Amber Barrett (Jess Ziu), Katie McCabe.

James Crombie / INPHO Louise Quinn scored the winner against Australia in their Tallaght Stadium friendly. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

V Australia, 3-2 win, Tallaght, September 2021

Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy; Áine O’Gorman, Katie McCabe; Jamie Finn (Diane Caldwell), Denise O’Sullivan, Amber Barrett (Niamh Farrelly); Heather Payne (Leanne Kiernan), Lucy Quinn (Emily Whelan).

Goals: OG (Lucy Quinn free-kick), O’Sullivan, Louise Quinn

2023 World Cup qualification

V Sweden, 1-0 defeat, Tallaght, October 2021

Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy; Katie McCabe, Áine O’Gorman; Jamie Finn (Leanne Kiernan), Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan; Lucy Quinn (Saoirse Noonan), Heather Payne (Amber Barrett).

V Finland, 2-1 win, Helsinki, October 2021

Courtney Brosnan; Jamie Finn, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Megan Campbell (Chloe Mustaki); Jess Ziu (Lucy Quinn), Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn (Lily Agg), Katie McCabe; Heather Payne.

Goals: Connolly, O’Sullivan

V Slovakia, 1-1 draw, Tallaght, November 2021

Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy; Áine O’Gorman (Ruesha Littlejohn), Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan, Jamie Finn, Katie McCabe; Lucy Quinn (Kyra Carusa), Heather Payne.

Goal: McCabe

V Georgia, 11-0 win, Tallaght, November 2021

Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell; Jessica Ziu (Amber Barrett), Ruesha Littlejohn (Ciara Grant), Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Lucy Quinn (Roma McLaughlin), Denise O’Sullivan; Kyra Carusa (Saoirse Noonan)

Goals: O’Sullivan 3, McCabe 2, OG, Carusa, Lucy Quinn, Noonan, Barrett and Connolly.

Friendlies – Pinatar Cup

V Poland, 2-1 win, La Manga, February 2022

Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy; Heather Payne (Jess Ziu), Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Lucy Quinn, Denise O’Sullivan; Kyra Carusa (Amber Barrett)

Goals: Louise Quinn, Lucy Quinn

V Russia, 1-0 defeat, La Manga, February 2022

Megan Walsh; Diane Caldwell, Claire Walsh, Chloe Mustaki; Áine O’Gorman (Katie McCabe), Amber Barrett (Ruesha Littlejohn), Jamie Finn, Ellen Molloy (Denise O’Sullivan), Isibeal Atkinson (Jess Ziu); Leanne Kiernan (Lucy Quinn), Abbie Larkin (Kyra Carusa).

V Wales, 1-0 win, La Manga, February 2022

Courtney Brosnan (Eve Badana); Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy; Jessica Ziu, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne (Leanne Kiernan), Lucy Quinn (Amber Barrett); Kyra Carusa (Abbie Larkin).

Goal: O’Sullivan

Tommy Holl / INPHO Celebrations after taking the lead away to Sweden. Tommy Holl / INPHO / INPHO

2023 World Cup qualification

V Sweden, 1-1 draw, Gothenburg, April 2022

Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly: Jamie Finn, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Chloe Mustaki; Lucy Quinn, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne (Leanne Kiernan).

Goal: McCabe

Friendly

V Philippines, 1-0 win, Antalya, June 2022

Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne, Niamh Fahey (Jessie Stapleton), Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Katie McCabe (Chloe Mustaki; Megan Connolly (Jamie Finn), Lily Agg (Éabha O’Mahony); Jess Ziu (Lucy Quinn), Roma McLaughlin; Stephanie Roche (Abbie Larkin).

Goal: Agg

2023 World Cup qualification

V Georgia, 9-0 win, Gori, June 2022

Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell; Heather Payne (Lucy Quinn), Ruesha Littlejohn (Lily Agg), Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Jess Ziu, Denise O’Sullivan; Amber Barrett (Abbie Larkin).

Goals: McCabe 3, Louise Quinn 2, Connolly, Fahey, Larkin and O’Sullivan

V Finland, 1-0 win, Tallaght, September 2022

Courtney Brosnan; Jamie Finn, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Megan Campbell (Chloe Mustaki); Jess Ziu (Lucy Quinn), Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn (Lily Agg), Katie McCabe; Heather Payne.

Goal: Agg

V Slovakia, 1-0 win, Senec, September 2022

Courtney Brosnan; Harriet Scott (Ellen Molloy), Claire O’Riordan, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Megan Campbell; Jess Ziu, Denise O’Sullivan, Lily Agg, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne (Leanne Kiernan).

Goal: O’Sullivan

2023 World Cup qualification play-off

V Scotland, 1-0 win, Glasgow, October 2022

Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell; Jamie Finn; Megan Campbell; Áine O’Gorman, Lily Agg, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne (Amber Barrett).

Goal: Barrett

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Amber Barrett was the hero of Hampden on a poignant night. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Friendlies

V Morocco, 4-0 win, Marbella, November 2022

Courtney Brosnan; Jamie Finn (Abbie Larkin); Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell (Hayley Nolan); Megan Campbell (Chloe Mustaki); Áine O’Gorman, Lily Agg, Denise O’Sullivan (Aoibheann Clancy), Katie McCabe; Amber Barrett (Kyra Carusa).

Goals: Louise Quinn, McCabe, Campbell, Carusa

V China PR, 0-0 draw, Cadiz, February 2023

Courtney Brosnan; Deborah-Anne De La Harpe (Áine O’Gorman), Aoife Mannion (Diane Caldwell), Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Megan Campbell; Lily Agg (Ruesha Littlejohn), Denise O’Sullivan; Abbie Larkin (Marissa Sheva), Katie McCabe; Heather Payne (Kyra Carusa)

*Uncapped behind closed doors game with Germany before this

V USA, 2-0 defeat, Austin, April 2023

Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion (Áine O’Gorman), Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell; Heather Payne, Sinead Farrelly (Ruesha Littlejohn), Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe, Marissa Sheva (Tara O’Hanlon), Kyra Carusa.

V USA, 1-0 defeat, St Louis, April 2023

Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne (Tara O’Hanlon), Megan Connolly, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell (Hayley Nolan), Katie McCabe; Lucy Quinn (Roma McLaughlin), Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn (Ciara Grant), Marissa Sheva (Áine O’Gorman); Kyra Carusa (Amber Barrett).

And a few other handy stats to roundoff:

Goals scored under Pauw (49)

Katie McCabe — 11

Denise O’Sullivan — 9

Louise Quinn — 5

Amber Barrett — 4

Megan Connolly, OG – 3

Kyra Carusa, Lucy Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Lily Agg — 2

Heather Payne, Saoirse Noonan, Rianna Jarrett, Niamh Fahey, Abbie Larkin, Megan Campbell — 1

49 goals against, 11 clean sheets.

Goals scored in World Cup qualification (27)

Katie McCabe — 7

Denise O’Sullivan — 6

Megan Connolly — 3

Amber Barrett, Louise Quinn — 2

Lily Agg, Kyra Carusa, Niamh Fahey, Abbie Larkin, Saoirse Noonan, Lucy Quinn, OG — 1

Four goals against, five clean sheets (all for Courtney Brosnan).