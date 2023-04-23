Arsenal fightback raises hopes of Champions League final place

ARSENAL FOUGHT BACK from two down to draw 2-2 with Wolfsburg in Germany and give themselves a great chance of reaching the Women’s Champions League final.

This is a rematch of last year’s quarter-final, which Wolfsburg won 3-1 on aggregate, and the German side looked well on their way again when they went two up inside 25 minutes.

But a header from Rafaelle Souza just before half-time gave Arsenal hope and Stina Blackstenius equalised in the second half to earn a precious draw ahead of the second leg of the semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on 1 May.

Advertisement

It was positive end to a difficult week for Arsenal, who were beaten by Manchester United in the Women’s Super League in midweek and lost another key player to injury, with England captain Leah Williamson rupturing a cruciate knee ligament.

yes (valid) pic.twitter.com/EvKA8rUehh — did Katie McCabe get a yellow card today? (@yellows4KM15) April 23, 2023

The breakthrough for Wolfsburg, who are bidding to reach a sixth final in 10 years, came in the 19th minute when they cut through Arsenal and Sveindis Jonsdottir set up Ewa Pajor for an incisive finish into the far corner.

The second five minutes later was a defensive horror show as Arsenal tried to play it out from the back but Rafaelle’s pass was too far in front of Jen Beattie and Jonsdottir nipped in to beat Manuela Zinsberger.

Jonsdottir narrowly headed over the bar as Wolfsburg pushed for a third but Arsenal steadied the ship and Beattie had a shot blocked before they pulled one back from a corner just before the break, Rafaelle heading in at the far post.

Wolfsburg had the better of the early stages of the second half but Arsenal held firm and got their reward in the 69th minute when good work from Katie McCabe and Frida Maanum set up Blackstenius, who tapped in.

With more than 40,000 tickets sold for the match at the Emirates Stadium, Wolfsburg pushed hard for a winner in the final stages but could not find the breakthrough.