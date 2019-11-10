This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neves and Jimenez inspire derby win for Wolves against Aston Villa

Wolves are now eighth in the Premier League.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 5:12 PM
Wolves striker Raul Jimenez found the net today.
EXCELLENT STRIKES FROM Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez gave Wolves a deserved 2-1 win over midlands rivals Aston Villa at Molineux today.

Villa were struck by an early injury to goalkeeper Jed Steer – himself a replacement for regular number one Tom Heaton – and spent much of the opening period on the back foot, with the otherwise impressive Jimenez passing up a pair of good chances.

Neves stepped up to beat Villa replacement Orjan Nyland four minutes before half-time, dispatching a trademark strike from outside the box after Joao Moutinho picked out his fellow Portugal international from a right-wing corner.

Jimenez slotted in Adama Traore’s 84th-minute cross for the goal his endeavours deserved and, despite Trezeguet besting Romain Saiss’ efforts on the goalline to pull one back in stoppage time, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men held out for a win that puts them eighth in the table.

We thought there might be a post-World Cup comedown, but then Saracens went and Saracened. Andy Dunne joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey as the pod segues from the international to club season.


