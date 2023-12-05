Advertisement
Nigel French/PA Hwang Hee-chan scores the winner against Burnley.
Premier League

Hwang Hee-chan continues fine goalscoring run with Wolves winner over Burnley

Wolves climb to 12th while Burnley remain second from bottom.
27 minutes ago

Wolves 1

Burnley 0

HWANG HEE-CHAN fired Wolves to a narrow win over struggling Burnley, as his ninth goal of the season earned the hosts a 1-0 victory at Molineux.

Dan Bentley denied Josh Brownhill and Sander Berge in the first half, but the Clarets remain second from bottom while Wolves – who recorded a first clean sheet since August – climb to 12th, 11 points above the relegation zone.

All of Wolves’ home games this term had come against the top eight – which had seen them beat Manchester City and Tottenham – but against relegation-threatened Burnley there was added expectation.

Yet they struggled to find their fluid best as the visitors bossed first-half possession.

Despite Burnley’s pressing, the soft centre which has now seen them lose 12 of their 15 games cost them again after 42 minutes.

It was sloppy as goalkeeper James Trafford and Dara O’Shea played out from the back before Berge’s heavy touch allowed Sarabia to nip in and find Matheus Cunha.

The striker picked out the unmarked Hwang in the area who kept his composure to roll past Trafford.

Kompany’s men only had themselves to blame and could have fallen further behind when Mario Lemina nodded over two minutes into the second half.

The dynamic had shifted and it was now Wolves in the ascendancy with Trafford palming Sarabia’s free-kick away just after the hour.

Burnley were blunt and hardly tested Bentley, although Vitinho drove over from the edge of the box with 13 minutes left, but with their fading threat went their chances of recovery.

