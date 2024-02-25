Meath teen Sam Curtis on the bench as struggling Sheffield United lose at Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

Sheffield United 0

MEATH TEENAGER SAM Curtis was part of Sheffield United’s matchday squad for the first time on Sunday, but the Blades slumped to another damaging defeat with a 1-0 loss at Wolves.

Curtis’s team-mates Jack Robinson and Vini Souza clashed in the first half with the ill-disciplined Blades left rooted to the bottom of the table following the narrow loss.

The pair squared up with the visitors already behind to Pablo Sarabia’s first-half header and they will need to channel any further fighting spirit into a survival bid which looks increasingly doomed.

Chris Wilder’s side are eight points from safety and another poor performance offered no hope for their chances.

In contrast, the victory was Wolves’ first top-flight win at Molineux this year and lifted the hosts to eighth as they maintain a surprise European challenge.

They are a point behind Brighton in seventh as Gary O’Neil’s men continue to impress and dismiss the predictions of a season of struggle.

Wolves, though, were not at their best at Molineux but did not have to be to beat the Blades.

The game’s only goal came on the half-hour mark as Yasser Larouci was caught napping, allowing Sarabia to arrive unchecked to meet Rayan Ait-Nouri’s inviting cross and glance a looping header into the top corner.