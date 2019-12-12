This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Despite spectacular 11-minute hat-trick from Diogo Jota, Wolves must make do with second place

Elsewhere, Rangers booked their place in the knockout stages after a nervy draw with Young Boys.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 11:27 PM
40 minutes ago 886 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4931270

DIOGO JOTA CAME off the bench to score an 11-minute hat-trick as Wolves cruised to a 4-0 home victory over Besiktas, wrapping up Group K of the Europa League in style.

Nuno Espirito Santo rested Jota at Molineux with Wolves already qualified and facing a home game against top-six rivals Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend.

However, after his 56th-minute introduction, Jota netted three times in quick succession as the hosts cut loose.

Leander Dendoncker was also on target but, after finishing second behind Braga, Nuno’s side will not be seeded for Monday’s last-32 draw, meaning they could face Ajax or Inter, who have dropped into the tournament via the Champions League.

Wolves thought they had scored in the 18th minute but Patrick Cutrone had strayed offside from Ruben Vinagre’s pass, with a wayward Ruben Neves drive summing up a first half devoid of quality.

Jota’s arrival changed everything for the hosts, though. The forward nodded home after superb work on the right wing by Pedro Neto, while his second came just six minutes later.

Dendoncker had hit the woodwork when facing an open net but, when he then unleashed a 25-yard drive, goalkeeper Utku Yuvakuran turned it on to the post and Jota converted the rebound.

Besiktas had already been eliminated and they were struggling to cope with a suddenly rampant Wolves, Dendoncker nodding in Joao Moutinho’s corner.

Oskar Buur set up Jota to clinch the match ball from close range and teenage debutant Owen Otasowie almost added a fifth, hitting the crossbar.

Elsewhere in the Europa League this evening, Rangers booked their place in the knockout stages. Needing a point to progress from Group G, they were a goal up at home to Young Boys courtesy of Alfredo Morelos but then conceded an equaliser in the 89th minute – an own goal from Borna Barisic – ensuring a nervy finale. 

Still, they held out and take their place in the final 32, something boss Steve Gerrard described as ‘a magnificent achievement’. 

- Omni 

