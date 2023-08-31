Wolves boss confirms Nunes' €62 million move

WOLVES MANAGER Gary O’Neil confirmed on Thursday that Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes is on his way to Manchester City for a reported fee of £53 million (€62 million).

The Premier League champions had a previous bid for Nunes rejected, with the 25-year-old subsequently choosing not to train with Wolves in a bid to force through a move in the final days of the transfer window.

Speaking earlier this week, O’Neil said he was unaware of any improved bid from City and expected the player to remain at the club beyond Friday’s transfer deadline.

But the clubs have come to an agreement, which involved a bigger fee.

“The situation is resolved, he is signing for Manchester City,” said O’Neil. “If he had re-joined the group I would have told him what I felt.

“When I dealt with him before, he worked hard and did what he could for the club. Then a big club came calling and players want to play for Manchester City. We move on.”

O’Neil was asked what had changed with the Nunes deal.

“The offer,” he said. “At that point it was a lot lower and we weren’t going to accept. The squad will be in a better place than it was last week by the end of the window.”

Nunes became Wolves’ then record signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £38 million (€44 million) last year.

He made 34 top-flight appearances last season, scoring one goal.

Wolves announced later on Thursday that they had signed Uruguay international Santiago Bueno from Spanish side Girona.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who has signed a five-year deal, made his international debut earlier this year.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Santiago’s personality is one we look for in a player — driven, hungry, hardworking and humble, but with a bit of an edge and can play. He’s a perfect fit.”

Wolves also announced the signing of teenage winger Enso Gonzalez on a six-year-contract from Paraguayan side Libertad.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old arrives at Selhurst Park on a five-year contract with the club, with the fee understood to be £15 million (€17.5 million) plus a potential £5 million (€6 million) in add-ons.

Henderson joined United as a 14-year-old and impressed on his first loan spell with Sheffield United during the 2018-19 season, winning the Golden Glove in the Championship during their promotion-winning season.

He featured on loan for the Blades the following year in the Premier League and spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest.

The goalkeeper’s time at Old Trafford saw him make 29 appearances for the club in all competitions and his career has also seen him feature for England, while he was part of the U20 World Cup winning squad in June 2017.

Following Henderson’s departure, Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is expected to join Manchester United as back-up to Andre Onana.

Henderson told the Palace website: “I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started.

“This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed. There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it.”