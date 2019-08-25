97th-minute Jimenez penalty earns Wolves a draw with Burnley

A LATE, LATE Raul Jimenez penalty denied Burnley a Premier League win at Molineux today.

The Clarets led from the 13th minute through a long-range Ashley Barnes strike – his fourth goal in three games this season – but in the 97th minute, Jimenez was fouled in the penalty area by Erik Pieters and the striker subsequently rolled the spot kick beyond Nick Pope.

It is a third-straight draw of the season for Wolves, and rounds out a hectic week that began with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United and continued with a 3-2 Europa League qualifying first leg win away to Torino.

A win would have taken Burnley into the top four – instead they now lie in sixth, with four points from three games.

Full report to follow