This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 25 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

97th-minute Jimenez penalty earns Wolves a draw with Burnley

The Clarets led for most of the game, but were ultimately denied at the death.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 8:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,983 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4781994
Raul Jimenez scores his side's equaliser.
Image: Darren Staples
Raul Jimenez scores his side's equaliser.
Raul Jimenez scores his side's equaliser.
Image: Darren Staples

A LATE, LATE Raul Jimenez penalty denied Burnley a Premier League win at Molineux today. 

The Clarets led from the 13th minute through a long-range Ashley Barnes strike – his fourth goal in three games this season – but in the 97th minute, Jimenez was fouled in the penalty area by Erik Pieters and the striker subsequently rolled the spot kick beyond Nick Pope. 

It is a third-straight draw of the season for Wolves, and rounds out a hectic week that began with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United and continued with a 3-2 Europa League qualifying first leg win away to Torino. 

A win would have taken Burnley into the top four – instead they now lie in sixth, with four points from three games.

Full report to follow 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie