THERE WAS GOOD news for Leicester and Manchester United in the Premier League today, as a last-gasp goal meant rivals for Champions League qualification Wolves could only draw 1-1 with Burnley.

A 76th-minute Raul Jimenez goal looked to have won it for the visitors, but a last-minute Chris Wood penalty earned Burnley a point.

Meanwhile, in another 6pm fixture, Tottenham overcame Newcastle 3-1.

More to follow