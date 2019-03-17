This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nuno delighted to take Wolves back to glory days

Wolves won the last of their four FA Cups in 1960 and Nuno Espirito Santo is honoured to be taking them back to Wembley for the semi-finals.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,054 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4547501
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo

NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO was regaled with tales of Wolves’ golden era after his current vintage superbly defeated Manchester United 2-1 in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final.

Second-half goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota downed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with Marcus Rashford’s consolation goal unable to spark a dramatic late turnaround.

Wolves are enjoying an excellent season on their Premier League return and a buoyant Molineux lapped up their progress to a Wembley semi-final next month.

The last of Wolves’ four FA Cup triumphs came in 1960, crowning a decorated period that featured three league titles in the 1950s.

“What pleases me more is, as I walk down the stands, there are people who say they saw Wolves in the 50s and the 60s and they are still coming to the stadium,” Wolves boss Nuno told reporters.

To give them back this joy and seeing our fans going out of the stadium with smiles - and a lot of beer, of course - it feels good.

“The fans did their part. The noise was amazing, the atmosphere was fantastic, we did it together.

The FA Cup is the oldest competition there is, and we’ve played well and achieved it with the amazing support of our fans, pushing us, believing.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup - Quarter Final - Molineux Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo celebrates after beating Manchester United in the FA Cup. Source: Chris Radburn

Jota’s wonderful and ultimately decisive solo goal crowned a week when the forward earned a Portugal call up that his coach felt was fully merited.

“It’s well deserved, he’s done really good and to go to your national team is a reward, because representing your country is the strongest thing there is,” he added.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    AWJ +14: It's The42s Six Nations Team of the Championship
    AWJ +14: It's The42s Six Nations Team of the Championship
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    Jones sees Twickenham collapse as 'a great lesson' for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Nuno delighted to take Wolves back to glory days
    Nuno delighted to take Wolves back to glory days
    Rooney scores first MLS hat-trick to kickstart second season Stateside
    'I don't like to win in that way. I am sorry': Guardiola on lack of VAR
    IRELAND
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'Those two guys are not the reason we lost' - Schmidt on Sexton and Murray
    Wales do the Slam as Schmidt's shambolic Ireland end Six Nations on dire note
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    Controversial Aguero winner keeps City's quadruple hopes alive
    Late Hernandez double dents Huddersfield's survival hopes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie