Wolves furious after late winner at Anfield controversially ruled out

HOLDERS LIVERPOOL rode their luck in a 2-2 FA Cup draw with Wolves at Anfield, as the visitors saw a late goal controversially ruled out.

A difficult week for Liverpool that started with a Premier League loss at Brentford, concluded with a fortuitous draw.

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker was guilty of a woeful error when his pass was intercepted by Goncalo Guedes, who slotted Wolves’ 26th-minute opener.

Advertisement

Darwin Nunez cushioned a superb volley past Matija Sarkic to equalise on the stroke of half-time and Mohamed Salah’s deft finish in the 52nd minute put Liverpool ahead.

But the Reds, who gave a debut to Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo after his move from PSV Eindhoven, were pegged back in the 57th minute through Hwang Hee-chan’s composed effort.

It could have been even worse for Liverpool, as Toti’s goal was disallowed for offside in the final minutes as the Reds survived for a replay.

“The first goal should not happen, but we all know how often Ali saves our backsides,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said.

“I’m not sure about their disallowed goal. We have one picture where it may look offside, but I can understand why they are angry about it.”

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was furious with the decision and also claimed Salah’s strike should have been ruled out.

“We have seen it, the offside doesn’t exist, I’m sorry. It’s impossible. The decision is wrong,” he said.

“Then Mohamed Salah was offside before Toti touched the ball, so he got an advantage.”

– © AFP 2023