Follow all the action live as Wolves host Manchester United in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.
26mins
0-0
United string a few decent passes together, but the move ends with Pereira firing a shot well over the bar from distance. Better from United, but no end product again.
23mins
0-0
The early Wolves pressure has died down a little bit, but United are yet to get going at Molineux against a well organised Wolves defence. Ashley Young’s attempts to launch a ball over the top but it runs harmlessly wide, prompting boos from the home crowd, before Greenwood sees an ambitious effort deflected into Ruddy arms.
The replays show just how good that Romero save from Doherty was. The United back-up keeper does really well to get his right hand up to stop Doherty’s point-blank shot.
CHANCE!
12mins
Three corners in a row for Wolves. The first is put behind by Lindelof, the second sees a Matt Doherty effort produce a really good save by Romero, and the third comes to nothing.
Wolves happy to run at United in the early stages here, with Adama Traore looking particularly dangerous.
7mins
Mason Greenwood gets his first sight of goal but he slices his effort high and wide from a difficult position following some good work by Juan Mata. It’s been an energetic start from both sides.
5mins
Early chance for United as they win a free kick in a decent position to whip in a cross from the right, but Pereira just whacks the ball into the one-man wall. Really wasteful from the Brazilian.
1min
And we’re up and running at Molineux. Wolves in their traditional gold shirts and black shorts, as United opt for a change kit of black shirt and white shorts, complete with luminous orange numbers on the back. The home crowd in good voice, and will fancy their chances of a win.
Just moments to kick-off now as the two teams walk out to a rather impressive light show. Wolves of course knocked United out of the cup in last year’s quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at Molineux.
Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is pitch-side doing some TV work for BT Sport, so Matt Doherty will be hoping to impress. Former United boss Alex Ferguson is also in attendance.
Matt Doherty starts in a Wolves team that shows four changes from their Premier League defeat to Watford on Wednesday.
We’ll be back closer to kick-off, which is at 5.31pm at Molineux.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Wolves v Manchester United in the FA Cup third round.
The team news is in and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a host of changes to his starting team. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Daniel James and Nemanja Matic are the only players who keep their place from the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.
A risky move from Solskjaer?
