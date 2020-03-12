Wolves left frustrated by 10-man Olympiakos

WOLVES HAD TO settle for a 1-1 draw, despite playing against an Olympiakos side that were down to 10 men for much of tonight’s Europa League first-leg clash.

The visitors got a boost when Borges Semedo was sent off in the 28th minute.

Early in the second half, however, Youssef El-Arabi gave the hosts the lead, before Pedro Neto equalised.

Collated Europa League last 16, first-leg results on Thursday:

LASK (AUT) 0 Manchester United (ENG) 5 (Ighalo 28, James 58, Mata 82, Greenwood 90+2, Pereira 90+3)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 0 Basel (SUI) 3 (Campo 27, Bua 73, Frei 85)

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) 1 (Visca 88-pen) FC Copenhagen (DEN) 0

Wolfsburg (GER) 1 (Brooks 48) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2 (Junior Moraes 17, Marcos Antonio 73)

Rangers (SCO) 1 (Edmunsdon 75) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 3 (Havertz 38-pen, Aranguiz 67, Bailey 88)

Olympiakos (GRE) 1 (El Arabi 54) Wolverhampton Wanderers (ENG) 1 (Pedro Neto 67)

Postponed

Sevilla (ESP) v Roma (ITA), Inter Milan (ITA) v Getafe (ESP)

More to follow

