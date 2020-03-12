This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wolves left frustrated by 10-man Olympiakos

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 10:00 PM
29 minutes ago 1,480 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5044609
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

WOLVES HAD TO settle for a 1-1 draw, despite playing against an Olympiakos side that were down to 10 men for much of tonight’s Europa League first-leg clash. 

The visitors got a boost when Borges Semedo was sent off in the 28th minute.

Early in the second half, however, Youssef El-Arabi gave the hosts the lead, before Pedro Neto equalised.

Collated Europa League last 16, first-leg results on Thursday:

LASK (AUT) 0 Manchester United (ENG) 5 (Ighalo 28, James 58, Mata 82, Greenwood 90+2, Pereira 90+3)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 0 Basel (SUI) 3 (Campo 27, Bua 73, Frei 85)

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) 1 (Visca 88-pen) FC Copenhagen (DEN) 0

Wolfsburg (GER) 1 (Brooks 48) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2 (Junior Moraes 17, Marcos Antonio 73)

Rangers (SCO) 1 (Edmunsdon 75) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 3 (Havertz 38-pen, Aranguiz 67, Bailey 88)

Olympiakos (GRE) 1 (El Arabi 54) Wolverhampton Wanderers (ENG) 1 (Pedro Neto 67)

Postponed

Sevilla (ESP) v Roma (ITA), Inter Milan (ITA) v Getafe (ESP)

More to follow

