This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wolves suffer Europa League setback with defeat to Braga at Molineux

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat at Molineux on Thursday night.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 9:56 PM
33 minutes ago 803 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4816828
Ireland defender Matt Doherty battles for the ball with Joao Palhinha.
Image: Mike Egerton
Ireland defender Matt Doherty battles for the ball with Joao Palhinha.
Ireland defender Matt Doherty battles for the ball with Joao Palhinha.
Image: Mike Egerton

BRAGA WINGER RICARDO Horta capitalised on a mistake from Ryan Bennett to inflict a 1-0 defeat on Wolves in their Europa League opener on Thursday.

Wolves scored at least two goals in each of their six qualifying matches but failed to find a way through their Portuguese visitors and were dealt a sucker punch 19 minutes from time.

Horta fired home the only goal of the game at Molineux after Bennett’s pass was cut out just inside the opposition half.

The Premier League side had looked the more likely side to snatch the win before Horta’s strike against the run of play, but Patrick Cutrone and Leander Dendoncker squandered promising opportunities as Wolves’ Group K campaign began with a defeat.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team were competing in a major European competition for the first time since 1980-81 and they edged the first half, Cutrone blazing over and dragging wide from the best of their openings.

Braga, who like Wolves have made a slow start to their domestic campaign, were denied a penalty between those missed chances when Galeno went to ground under slight contact from Conor Coady.

Dendoncker went close to finding the breakthrough six minutes into the second half with a drilled effort that was saved by goalkeeper Matheus.

But Braga took a step towards all three points after Galeno intercepted Bennett’s ball down the line and advanced on the left before squaring to Horta, who took a touch and blasted past Rui Patricio.

Wolves desperately pushed for a leveller, but Matheus was equal to efforts from Willy Boly and Ruben Neves in the closing stages.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie