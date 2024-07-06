Wolves star, bought for €47,000, joins West Ham in €47 million deal

WEST HAM have signed Wolves captain Max Kilman in a move that sees the defender reunited with former manager Julen Lopetegui after the Spaniard bowed out of Molineux on the eve of the last Premier League season.

The 27-year-old centre-half has arrived at the London Stadium on a seven-year deal.

No fee was disclosed but British media reports said the deal between the two Premier League clubs was worth £40 million (€47 million).

“It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player,” Kilman told his new team’s website.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here.

“I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves — he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.

“West Ham is a massive club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career.”

Kilman, who underwent a successful medical on Friday, spent six years in the Midlands, making 151 appearances in all competitions, after costing Wolves just £40,000 (€47,000) from Maidenhead.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs told the club’s website: “It’s bittersweet for me, having brought Max in, but it feels like a deal which works for everybody.

“We’re getting a good fee and unbelievable return on investment, West Ham are getting a homegrown left-sided centre-back and it’s a good story for Maidenhead. While it was tough, it also allows Max to get closer to his family in London.”

West Ham finished ninth in the Premier League last season, with Wolves in 14th place.

– © AFP 2024