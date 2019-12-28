This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 28 December, 2019
Wolves star sends Liverpool warning after Man City victory

Raul Jimenez is eyeing a win at Anfield for the Wanderers after their triumph against the reigning champions.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 2:38 PM
1 hour ago 4,138 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4948758
Raul Jimenez impressed against Man City.
RAUL JIMENEZ hopes Wolves can repeat their upset win over Manchester City when they visit Liverpool on Sunday.

Wolves stunned City 3-2 in the Premier League on Friday, denting the champions’ title chances while moving up to fifth in the table.

Jimenez, who scored the equaliser as Wolves came from 2-0 down, hopes his team can deliver again when they make the trip to Anfield.

“Why not?” the forward said, via the club’s website, about repeating the result.

“It will be a tough game, but we know that.”

Trailing 2-0 and playing against 10 men, Wolves scored through Adama Traore before Jimenez’s equaliser and Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute winner.

Jimenez praised his team, who also recorded a 2-0 win over City in October.

“It’s never easy to come back from two goals, especially against a team like Manchester City,” he said.

It’s difficult, but with our heart and our football, we knew this was a very good opportunity for us to win this game.

“It wasn’t a perfect match, but we played very well against a very good team in Manchester City. It’s difficult to win or even draw against them, but we’ve won both games.

“So, we are very excited, very happy, and we will enjoy this.”

Wolves are now only two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who will also be in action on Sunday when they make the short trip to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will then prepare for a New Year’s Day meeting with Watford, four days before facing off against Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup.

