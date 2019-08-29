This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jimenez and Dendoncker on target as Wolves seal Europa League spot against Torino

Goals either side of half-time from Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker secured a 2-1 win.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 9:39 PM
59 minutes ago 1,498 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4788265
Raul Jimenez celebrates opening the scoring.
Image: Nick Potts
Raul Jimenez celebrates opening the scoring.
Raul Jimenez celebrates opening the scoring.
Image: Nick Potts

WOLVES MARCHED INTO the Europa League group stages with a 2-1 win over Torino at Molineux on Thursday, which secured a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Raul Jimenez’s sixth Europa League goal of the qualifying campaign put Nuno Espirito Santo’s side ahead after 30 minutes, after what had been a promising start from the visitors.

Andrea Belotti hauled Torino level shortly before the hour, though hopes of a comeback were swiftly extinguished by Leander Dondoncker’s crisp finish.

With their place in a first major European competition since 1980-81 now secure, Wolves will turn their focus to Sunday’s clash with Everton as they search for a first Premier League win of the season.

Torino made a bright start, Daniele Baselli going close before Tomas Rincon drilled wide on the volley.

Adama Traore was in the mood for Wolves, however, and after forcing Salvatore Sirigu into a save, the former Barcelona winger teed up the opening goal.

Having crafted space down the right, Traore thumped in a low cross that Jimenez smartly turned home.

Simone Zaza should have restored parity before the interval, but Belotti made no such mistake 12 minutes after the restart.

Baselli delivered a wonderful free-kick, and Belotti glanced a fine header beyond Rui Patricio.

Torino were level on the night for just 58 seconds – Dendoncker restoring Wolves’ two-goal aggregate cushion with a fine first-time finish that clipped in off the post.

Soualiho Meite’s powerful effort had Patricio beaten late on, but Wolves’ luck was in as the strike flashed wide, and they will now find out who awaits them in the group stages in Friday’s draw.

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman try to identify how Ireland can get back on track after Twickenham.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie