Friday 30 October 2020
Wolves up to third while Crystal Palace finish with 10 men after VAR review

Rayan Ait-Nouri marked his Wolves debut with a goal to help them to a 2-0 win.

By AFP Friday 30 Oct 2020, 10:26 PM
Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates after scoring for Wolves.
Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates after scoring for Wolves.
Image: PA

RAYAN AIT-NOURI marked his Wolves debut with a goal as the Midlands club beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Molineux on Friday to move up into third place in the Premier League.

Victory put Wolves level on points with the leading Merseyside duo of Everton and reigning champions Liverpool ahead of the bulk of this weekend’s fixtures.

Ait-Nouri, the ony change from the Wolves side that drew 1-1 with Newcastle last time out, needed just 18 minutes to put the hosts in front when his first-time shot found the bottom corner.

His goal came soon after Palace’s Michy Batshuayi had an effort correctly disallowed for offside.

Daniel Podence doubled Wolves’ lead in the 27th minute when he turned in Pedro Neto’s cross from close range.

Palace’s defeat was made worse when when Luka Milivojevic was sent off late on following a VAR review of his challenge on Wolves substitute Joao Moutinho.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

