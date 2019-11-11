This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 11 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wolves winger pulls out of Spain squad a day after surprise call-up

Adama Traore was forced to withdraw due to injury.

By AFP Monday 11 Nov 2019, 12:35 PM
34 minutes ago 1,900 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4886831
Adama Traore (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts
Adama Traore (file pic).
Adama Traore (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts

WOLVES WINGER Adama Traore was forced to withdraw from the Spain squad with injury on Sunday just one day after receiving his maiden international call-up.

He was drafted in as a replacement for the injured Rodrigo on Saturday, but pulled out after Wolves’ 2-1 derby win over Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old has now been replaced in the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta on 15 November and Romania three days later by Paris Saint-Germain’s Pablo Sarabia.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to answer the call of the squad because of an injury suffered during the match against Aston Villa on Sunday,” said Traore.

“I’m sorry I can’t be part of this list, but will continue to work to be in the best shape possible for future squads.”

Traore’s call-up was a surprise, as he had reportedly closed the door on Spain earlier this week to play for Mali, despite representing the Spanish U21 side earlier this year.

© – AFP 2019  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie