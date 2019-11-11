Wolves winger pulls out of Spain squad a day after surprise call-up

WOLVES WINGER Adama Traore was forced to withdraw from the Spain squad with injury on Sunday just one day after receiving his maiden international call-up.

He was drafted in as a replacement for the injured Rodrigo on Saturday, but pulled out after Wolves’ 2-1 derby win over Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old has now been replaced in the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta on 15 November and Romania three days later by Paris Saint-Germain’s Pablo Sarabia.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to answer the call of the squad because of an injury suffered during the match against Aston Villa on Sunday,” said Traore.

“I’m sorry I can’t be part of this list, but will continue to work to be in the best shape possible for future squads.”

Traore’s call-up was a surprise, as he had reportedly closed the door on Spain earlier this week to play for Mali, despite representing the Spanish U21 side earlier this year.

© – AFP 2019

