Wolves winger pulls out of Spain squad a day after surprise call-up

WOLVES WINGER Adama Traore was forced to withdraw from the Spain squad with injury on Sunday just one day after receiving his maiden international call-up.
He was drafted in as a replacement for the injured Rodrigo on Saturday, but pulled out after Wolves’ 2-1 derby win over Aston Villa.
The 23-year-old has now been replaced in the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta on 15 November and Romania three days later by Paris Saint-Germain’s Pablo Sarabia.
“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to answer the call of the squad because of an injury suffered during the match against Aston Villa on Sunday,” said Traore.
“I’m sorry I can’t be part of this list, but will continue to work to be in the best shape possible for future squads.”
Traore’s call-up was a surprise, as he had reportedly closed the door on Spain earlier this week to play for Mali, despite representing the Spanish U21 side earlier this year.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS