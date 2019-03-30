This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UL Bohs crowned All-Ireland Cup Champions with dominant victory over Blackrock College

Niamh Briggs chipped in with two conversions and a second-half penalty to guide her side to victory.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 5:30 PM
51 minutes ago 842 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4568894

UL BOHS WERE crowned Women’s All-Ireland Cup Champions this afternoon with a dominant 17-5 victory over Blackrock College at Anglesea Road.

Fiona Hayes and Niamh Briggs lift The Cup Fiona Hayes and Niamh Briggs lift the cup. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Laura Sheehan crossed for the Limerick side in the first half, with Niamh Briggs converting to give UL a 7-0 lead at the break.

Briggs then added to her tally in the second half with a penalty right in front of the posts. Her kick made it a two-score game heading into the closing stages.

A final try in second half from Aine Staunton put the game beyond any doubt and opened up a 17-point advantage for UL Bohs before Blackrock struck back late with a try of their own.

Railway Union celebrate winning The Plate Final Railway Union celebrate winning The Plate Final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Elsewhere today, Railway Union lifted the All-Ireland Plate with a 25-8 win over Belvedere.

Cooke RFC edged Tralee in the Shield Final, earning a 15-10 win over their Kerry rivals.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    'It's breathtaking to see the supporters. It felt like we were playing at home'
    Player ratings: How did you rate Munster in their battling Edinburgh victory?
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Rashford and Martial on target as Manchester United move into fourth place against Watford
    Rashford and Martial on target as Manchester United move into fourth place against Watford
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Manchester United speculation didn't distract me – Pochettino
    LEINSTER
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    Ulster take aim at holders Leinster in all-Irish Champions Cup showdown
    'We're trying to invest in all our players': Cullen makes big selection calls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie