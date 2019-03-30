UL Bohs crowned All-Ireland Cup Champions with dominant victory over Blackrock College

UL BOHS WERE crowned Women’s All-Ireland Cup Champions this afternoon with a dominant 17-5 victory over Blackrock College at Anglesea Road.

Fiona Hayes and Niamh Briggs lift the cup. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Laura Sheehan crossed for the Limerick side in the first half, with Niamh Briggs converting to give UL a 7-0 lead at the break.

Briggs then added to her tally in the second half with a penalty right in front of the posts. Her kick made it a two-score game heading into the closing stages.

A final try in second half from Aine Staunton put the game beyond any doubt and opened up a 17-point advantage for UL Bohs before Blackrock struck back late with a try of their own.

Railway Union celebrate winning The Plate Final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Elsewhere today, Railway Union lifted the All-Ireland Plate with a 25-8 win over Belvedere.

Cooke RFC edged Tralee in the Shield Final, earning a 15-10 win over their Kerry rivals.

