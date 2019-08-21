This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Women to get gender-neutral Rugby World Cup

This change will be applied to their Sevens World Cup competitions as well.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 1:51 PM
7 minutes ago 333 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4776420
New Zealand celebrate winning the World Cup in 2017.
Image: Brian Lawless
New Zealand celebrate winning the World Cup in 2017.
New Zealand celebrate winning the World Cup in 2017.
Image: Brian Lawless

THE WOMEN’S RUGBY World Cup in 2017 will be the last to bear that title with World Rugby announcing on Wednesday they are adopting a policy of gender neutrality for their tournaments.

In what they say is “a first for a major sporting federation” the 2021 edition of the women’s event in New Zealand will be known simply as Rugby World Cup 2021, with ‘Women’s’ dropped from the title.

This change will be applied to their Sevens World Cup competitions as well — the men’s tournaments have never specified gender.

Other sports like hockey and football still term their showpiece events Women’s Hockey World Cup and Women’s Football World Cup.

“World Rugby has announced that its flagship 15s and sevens Rugby World Cup properties will no longer include gender in their titles, furthering its commitment to equality and brand consistency across its portfolio,” read their statement.

“In a first for a major sporting federation, the women’s designation will be dropped from Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand which will now be named Rugby World Cup 2021, starting the global roll out.

The purpose is to elevate the profile of the women’s game, while eliminating any inherent or perceived bias towards men’s only competitions and tournaments, which traditionally haven’t specified gender.”

Serge Simon, the chair of World Rugby Women’s Advisory Committee, hailed the move.

“I am excited about this landmark decision, but this is the beginning of the journey,” he said.

“Together, we are working hard to do something very special for women, for the game,” added the 52-year-old former prop forward.

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie