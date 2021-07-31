Membership : Access or Sign Up
Jamaican sensation Fraser-Pryce the fastest qualifier for mouthwatering 100m final

British hope Dina Asher-Smith, the world 200m champion, failed to qualify – and then pulled out of the 200m due to injury.

Great Britain's Daryll Neita (right) and Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in action during their women's 100m semi-final.
Image: PA
Image: PA

JAMAICA’S SHELLY-ANN FRASER-PRYCE and defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah set up an Olympic 100m showdown on Saturday, easily winning their heats to advance to the final.

World champion Fraser-Pryce, chasing a third gold medal in the event, surged into the final at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium with a time of 10.73sec, the fastest time of the semi-finals.

The 34-year-old was always in control, getting out of the blocks smoothly and taking the lead around the halfway mark to finish comfortably ahead of Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji in 10.96sec.

Thompson-Herah, the 2016 Olympic 100m gold medallist, dominated her semi-final to advance in 10.76sec, the second-fastest time of the round behind Fraser-Pryce.

She eased up around 20m from home and sauntered across the line well clear of her nearest rival, Switzerland’s Ajla del Ponte in 11.01sec.

British hope Dina Asher-Smith, the world 200m champion, failed to qualify for the final after only managing 11.05sec in her heat to finish in third behind Thompson-Herah.

Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou won the other semi-final, finishing narrowly ahead of another Jamaican, Shericka Jackson, in 10.79sec.

Saturday’s final takes place at 9.50pm local time (1250 GMT).

The start list for this afternoon’s 100m final

Screenshot 2021-07-31 at 12.00.01

Meanwhile, Asher-Smith’s Olympics appear to be over after she indicated she would withdraw from the 200m following her failure to qualify for the 100m final.

The 25-year-old was expected to challenge for a medal but finished third in her semi-final to crash out in Tokyo, subsequently revealing that the hamstring injury she suffered last month was worse than she had let on.

Asher-Smith is also in Great Britain’s squad for the 4 x 100m relay but it seems unlikely she will now compete.

 © – AFP, 2021

- Additional reporting from Press Association.

