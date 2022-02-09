Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 9 February 2022
Advertisement

AIL Women's final to be aired live on television for the first time

The division and conference finals will be live as part of a unique double-header on Saturday, February 26th.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 3:34 PM
30 minutes ago 382 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5678372
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE ENERGIA ALL-Ireland League women’s division final will be broadcast live on television for the first time in the competition’s history. 

The women’s division conference final will also be televised live on TG4 as part of a unique double-header on Saturday, February 26th. All games take place at Energia Park.

“We welcome the addition of television coverage to our Women’s Division finals,” said IRFU Competitions Manager Kevin Beggs.

“It was in the works to televise the finals in 2020, but our season was cut short due to COVID-19 and there was no AIL season at all in 2020/21.

“So after three years without an occasion like this, it’s really an opportunity for fans to come together in Energia Park and support these teams that have made this season a success already. We’re excited to see how the league season will culminate on February 26th.”

IRFU Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith added:

“I’d like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all 10 clubs who participated in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division this season.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“There were unknowns coming into September after such a long time without games at this level, but it’s fair to say the teams have really grown into the season and we will continue to work with teams on their development.

“We’ve also seen the benefits of current internationals featuring regularly for their clubs in recent weeks in terms of driving standards for themselves and uncapped players with international aspirations.

“I know Greg McWilliams will be a keen observer on finals day and we’re looking forward to showcasing the AIL to new audiences.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie