AIL Women's final to be aired live on television for the first time

THE ENERGIA ALL-Ireland League women’s division final will be broadcast live on television for the first time in the competition’s history.

The women’s division conference final will also be televised live on TG4 as part of a unique double-header on Saturday, February 26th. All games take place at Energia Park.

“We welcome the addition of television coverage to our Women’s Division finals,” said IRFU Competitions Manager Kevin Beggs.

“It was in the works to televise the finals in 2020, but our season was cut short due to COVID-19 and there was no AIL season at all in 2020/21.

“So after three years without an occasion like this, it’s really an opportunity for fans to come together in Energia Park and support these teams that have made this season a success already. We’re excited to see how the league season will culminate on February 26th.”

The Energia All-Ireland League Women's Division final will be live on television for the first time this year! 🏆



Full venue and broadcast details ⬇️#PositiveEnergy | #NothingLikeIt — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 9, 2022

IRFU Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith added:

“I’d like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all 10 clubs who participated in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division this season.

“There were unknowns coming into September after such a long time without games at this level, but it’s fair to say the teams have really grown into the season and we will continue to work with teams on their development.

“We’ve also seen the benefits of current internationals featuring regularly for their clubs in recent weeks in terms of driving standards for themselves and uncapped players with international aspirations.

“I know Greg McWilliams will be a keen observer on finals day and we’re looking forward to showcasing the AIL to new audiences.”